Welsh Government
|Printable version
A new vision for nursing and midwifery care in Wales unveiled
The Chief Nursing Officer for Wales, Sue Tranka, yesterday published her new 5 year strategic vision setting out how nursing and midwifery professions will lead healthcare transformation.
Patients across Wales will benefit from more compassionate, person-centred care delivered by an empowered nursing and midwifery workforce.
The vision was developed through workshops, interviews and digital surveys involving thousands of frontline staff and service users. Launching the vision at the Chief Nursing Officer’s Conference in Cardiff, Sue Tranka said:
Shaped by the voices of nurses, midwives and patients, my vision sets out how the professions will lead, innovate and strive for excellence at every level of the health and care system.
My aim is to unite the professions, inspire change, and build a future where care is exceptional, communities thrive, and both people and the planet flourish.
By committing to this vision, the professions will lead transformative change.
Together, we will co-create a future where care is consistently outstanding, communities flourish, and Wales is globally recognised for nursing and midwifery leadership and impact.
The vision centres on 6 interconnected themes. These include creating a valued and empowered workforce, strengthening professional leadership at every level, and embedding research and evidence into daily practice.
At the conference, the CNO recognised the contributions of a handful of exceptional members of the nursing and midwifery workforce in Wales. The CNO Excellence Award is given to nurses and midwives at all levels who go above and beyond their everyday roles to provide excellent care, leadership and inspiration.
The recipients embody the values of public service, compassion and innovation shared by many in the nursing and midwifery professions:
- Ann Yates, a Cardiff-based bladder and bowel nurse specialist
- Linda Edmunds, a cardiac care specialist at Aneurin Bevan Health Board
- Marianne Jenkins, an emergency care specialist from Cardiff
- Hannah Russon, a nurse leader instrumental in establishing the Velindre School of Oncology
- Angharad Hanbury, lead nurse in radiology at Hywel Dda Health Board
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-vision-nursing-and-midwifery-care-wales-unveiled
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Number of employee-owned businesses in Wales hits 10012/11/2025 14:05:00
The number of employee-owned businesses in Wales has hit 100, confirming the Welsh Government’s commitment to the employee ownership model and the benefits it provides for both the economy and communities across Wales.
Compulsory housing measures introduced to protect against avian influenza11/11/2025 13:10:00
Poultry and captive bird keepers in Wales must house their birds from Thursday 13 November as measures are introduced to combat the heightened risk of avian influenza.
COP30: ‘Crucial moment for real-world results’ – Deputy First Minister11/11/2025 11:05:00
The Deputy First Minister has stated COP30 is a crucial moment for international collaboration and real-world results in our response to the climate change emergency.
Dysgu welcomes new Directors to shape the next chapter of professional learning in Wales10/11/2025 16:05:00
Dysgu, the new national body for professional learning and leadership in Wales, is delighted to announce the appointment of Kate Williams as Director of Leadership and Meurig Jones as Director of Professional Learning.
Welsh football clubs help tackle obesity10/11/2025 11:25:00
More than 1,500 people have transformed their health thanks to a Welsh Government-funded football initiative to tackle obesity and inactivity.
Building blocks of history: Flint Castle gets Minecraft makeover07/11/2025 17:10:00
School children have today explored Flint Castle in a groundbreaking new way, through Minecraft Education, as Cadw launches its fourth Welsh heritage site on the popular gaming platform.
New plan to make NHS Wales greener and fit for the future07/11/2025 14:05:00
Ambitious plans to help NHS Wales reduce its emissions faster to make the health and care system more sustainable are being unveiled today.
£15.75m Welsh Government funding to support unpaid carers06/11/2025 09:15:00
The Welsh Government has confirmed a significant investment of £15.75m over the next three-years to continue two vital schemes supporting unpaid carers.