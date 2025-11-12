A new vision for nursing and midwifery care in Wales unveiled

The Chief Nursing Officer for Wales, Sue Tranka, yesterday published her new 5 year strategic vision setting out how nursing and midwifery professions will lead healthcare transformation.

Patients across Wales will benefit from more compassionate, person-centred care delivered by an empowered nursing and midwifery workforce.

The vision was developed through workshops, interviews and digital surveys involving thousands of frontline staff and service users. Launching the vision at the Chief Nursing Officer’s Conference in Cardiff, Sue Tranka said:

Shaped by the voices of nurses, midwives and patients, my vision sets out how the professions will lead, innovate and strive for excellence at every level of the health and care system. My aim is to unite the professions, inspire change, and build a future where care is exceptional, communities thrive, and both people and the planet flourish. By committing to this vision, the professions will lead transformative change. Together, we will co-create a future where care is consistently outstanding, communities flourish, and Wales is globally recognised for nursing and midwifery leadership and impact.

The vision centres on 6 interconnected themes. These include creating a valued and empowered workforce, strengthening professional leadership at every level, and embedding research and evidence into daily practice.

At the conference, the CNO recognised the contributions of a handful of exceptional members of the nursing and midwifery workforce in Wales. The CNO Excellence Award is given to nurses and midwives at all levels who go above and beyond their everyday roles to provide excellent care, leadership and inspiration.

The recipients embody the values of public service, compassion and innovation shared by many in the nursing and midwifery professions: