A new youth advisory board to help shape the future of childhood

The Children’s Commissioner is recruiting a new youth advisory board for The Government Office for Science for children aged 14 to 18 to share their views on how childhood is changing and ideas on how to make children’s lives better. Application here.

Help Shape the Future of Childhood

Everyone should be able to have a childhood that is filled with joy and love with the opportunities to excel, attain and achieve.

To ensure that every child gets the best opportunities to succeed, the Government wants to better understand how childhood is changing.

The Children’s Commissioner is looking to recruit an advisory board of young people who are aged 14 to 18 to inform a project by the Government Office for Science called The Future of Childhood. You can find out more about it here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/future-of-childhood-and-adolescence

The Government wants to hear first hand from young people about how childhood is changing.

They want to hear what young people think is bringing the biggest changes – whether that’s AI or social media; climate change or the cost of living or any other issue impacting the under 18s. They also want to hear what needs to change to make children’s lives better in the future.

The Children’s Commissioner’s Office will run the Future of Childhood Youth Advisory Group and is looking for up to 16 children from across England with a wide range of experience.

For this group we are recruiting young people from across England, but the project covers childhood across the UK, and the Government Office for Science team will be talking to children and young people from the other nations of the UK too.

As part of the group young people will have the chance to share ideas on issues that matter most to them now, issues that they think will impact children and young people in the future and how we can make life better for young people.

As part of this Advisory Group young people will:

Have an introductory in person meeting in London (in November)

Meet on a monthly basis for 12 months, mainly online, with the other young people on the advisory group

Help the Government Office for Science understand the changing shape of childhood

Help shape policy advice to improve children’s lives in the future

Applicants must live in England and be 14 to 18 years old.

For more information head to our application form, deadline 23:59 on Sunday 12th October 2025.