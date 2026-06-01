A new Youth Advisory Board to share experiences and views on AI in Education

Aged 16-18? The Children’s Commissioner is recruiting a new Youth Advisory Board for the Department for Education for you to share your experiences with AI and views on AI in Education. Apply here.

About the AI in Education Youth Advisory Board

AI has the potential to help teachers, support personalised learning, and improve outcomes, but it must be used safely and responsibly, and it must not replace the human relationships at the heart of education.

The Department for Education has partnered with the Children’s Commissioner to launch a new advisory group of young people. This advisory group gives children and young people a direct say in the governments work on AI in Education.

The Children’s Commissioner is looking for a group of up to 16 young people aged 16 to 18 from across England with a wide range of experience – whoever you are and wherever you live, we would like to hear what you think about how schools, government and technology should approach AI in education.

The Board will cover a range of issues across the Department’s work on AI in education, empowering the young people themselves to shape the agenda. This is about making sure that decisions which affect children are informed by children’s own views and experiences.

As part of this Advisory Group, young people will:

Have an introductory in person meeting in London (in July – date to be confirmed)

Meet on a six-weekly basis until December 2027 with the other young people on the advisory group

Four meetings will be in person, the others will be online

Help the Department for Education understand the realities of young people’s experiences with AI

Help shape policy advice to improve children’s lives in the future

Applicants should:

Live in England

Be 16- to 18-years-old in July 2026

For more information head to our application form, deadline 23:59 on Sunday 21st June 2026.