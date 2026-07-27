A new youth voices project to shape how children’s social care is inspected

Care experienced and aged 16-18? The Children’s Commissioner wants to give care experienced children and young people a direct say in how children’s social care services are inspected. We are looking to recruit a group of young people to attend a 2-day project in London this summer. Apply here.

About the project

Children’s social care services are inspected by Ofsted, the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills. They inspect and regulate services that provide education, training and care for children and young people.

Ofsted are currently running a consultation on how they can improve the way they inspect children’s social care. We want to ensure young people have their say as part of this consultation and are putting together two days of workshops for Ofsted to ensure your voices are heard directly.

We are looking for a group of up to 10 care experienced young people aged 16 to 18 from across England with a wide range of experience. Whoever you are and wherever you live, we would like to hear what you think about how Ofsted can improve their inspections of children’s social care providers and children’s services run by local authorities.

As part of this project, you will:

Be invited to London for a 2-day workshop on Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th August 2026

Help Ofsted understand young people’s experience of Ofsted inspections

Help inform changes to Ofsted inspection frameworks

Applicants should:

Live in England

Be aged between 16 and-18 years old in August 2026

Be care experienced (you are / have been looked after by your local authority or lived in care at some point in your life)

Be available to attend the in-person workshops on Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th in London (transport, food and accommodation will be provided)

For more information head to our application form, deadline 23.59 on Sunday 9th August.