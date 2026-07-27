Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
A new youth voices project to shape how children’s social care is inspected
Care experienced and aged 16-18? The Children’s Commissioner wants to give care experienced children and young people a direct say in how children’s social care services are inspected. We are looking to recruit a group of young people to attend a 2-day project in London this summer. Apply here.
About the project
Children’s social care services are inspected by Ofsted, the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills. They inspect and regulate services that provide education, training and care for children and young people.
Ofsted are currently running a consultation on how they can improve the way they inspect children’s social care. We want to ensure young people have their say as part of this consultation and are putting together two days of workshops for Ofsted to ensure your voices are heard directly.
We are looking for a group of up to 10 care experienced young people aged 16 to 18 from across England with a wide range of experience. Whoever you are and wherever you live, we would like to hear what you think about how Ofsted can improve their inspections of children’s social care providers and children’s services run by local authorities.
As part of this project, you will:
- Be invited to London for a 2-day workshop on Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th August 2026
- Help Ofsted understand young people’s experience of Ofsted inspections
- Help inform changes to Ofsted inspection frameworks
Applicants should:
Live in England
Be aged between 16 and-18 years old in August 2026
Be care experienced (you are / have been looked after by your local authority or lived in care at some point in your life)
Be available to attend the in-person workshops on Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th in London (transport, food and accommodation will be provided)
For more information head to our application form, deadline 23.59 on Sunday 9th August.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/a-new-youth-voices-project-to-shape-how-childrens-social-care-is-inspected/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Disabled children may be missing out on free holiday activities, Children’s Commissioner warns23/07/2026 11:05:00
The Children’s Commissioner is warning that disabled children from low-income families are missing the opportunity to enjoy the school holidays because activities are too far away, inaccessible or lack the specialist support they need.
Press Notice: Over a million children referred to mental health services, with highest annual referrals as demand rises faster than systems can respond30/06/2026 09:20:00
Demand for children’s mental health services is rising – and rising faster than in previous years – the Children’s Commissioner has warned, as for the first time more than a million children in England had active referrals to mental health services in England last year – leaving increasing numbers of children waiting for months or years for support.
The need to protect the rights of every child, regardless of their asylum status26/06/2026 12:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I have a statutory duty to protect and promote the rights of children – no matter how they get here or what their asylum status is
Press Notice: Children’s Commissioner demands Home Secretary releases data on children affected by plans to withdraw support from failed asylum-seeking families25/06/2026 16:20:00
The Children’s Commissioner for England is demanding the Home Secretary releases figures for the number of children that will be affected by proposals to withdraw support and forcibly remove children and families with failed asylum claims.
The Big Future: Speaking to children in Suffolk24/06/2026 09:20:00
In Westminster, the debate around social media use came to a head last week, with the proposed limiting of children’s access to social media (23 June 2026).
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the social media ban for under 16s16/06/2026 09:20:00
Statement given yesterday by the Children’s Commissioner on the social media ban for under 16s.
Guest Blog: Ensuring ‘Every Moment Matters’ for babies, children and young people with life-threatening and life-shortening conditions, and their families – Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice08/06/2026 15:10:00
This guest blog comes from Sophie Andrews OBE, the CEO of Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice. Sophie has worked in the charity sector for 30 years and has operated in both National Chair and CEO roles.
The Big Future: Speaking to children in Birmingham08/06/2026 10:15:00
I have been thinking about politics a great deal as I travel the length of England promoting my survey of children The Big Future.