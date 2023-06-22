Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
“A nose for trouble: Specialist sniffer dog detects illegal vapes”
Wagtail UK trains illegal vape detection dog in collaboration with Trading Standards
Wagtail UK, an award-winning detection dog company, has taken a groundbreaking step in the fight against illegal vapes by successfully training one of the UK’s first dedicated illegal vape detection dogs.
Pippa is a remarkable Springer Spaniel who has not only been trained as an illegal vape detection dog but is also a fully trained illegal tobacco and cash detection dog. Over a span of three months, with the assistance of Trading Standards, Wagtail UK diligently trained Pippa to identify the distinct odour of vapes while ensuring she does not indicate the presence of similar scents such as scented cleaning products, confectionery and flavoured drinks, among others.
In collaboration with Trading Standards and other law enforcement agencies – and with Pippa’s invaluable assistance – Wagtail UK aims to help close a dangerous loophole that allows the vaping industry to distribute free samples of vapes to children in England.
Wagtail UK has been a leading provider of tobacco detection dogs for Trading Standards since 2010. With its extensive experience and expertise, the company has been instrumental in tackling the illicit tobacco trade across the country. Now, in 2023, Wagtail has expanded its services to combat the growing problem of illegal vapes, which pose a significant threat to public health, particularly among young people.
In recent years vaping has surged in popularity, with an alarming rise in the number of young people vaping. This has raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with vaping, as well as the easy accessibility of these products to underage consumers. Vaping is acknowledged as an important tool for quitting smoking but there are significant concerns about the illegal sale of vales to those under 18, as well as the alarming increase in harmful non-compliant vapes on sale in shops.
With Pippa's training, Wagtail UK is at the forefront of the campaign to stamp out illegal vapes and their sale to children. Pippa's exceptional olfactory capabilities enable her to identify the presence of vapes, even in challenging environments. This breakthrough detection capability will significantly aid Trading Standards and other law enforcement agencies in their efforts to crack down on the distribution of illegal vapes and protect the welfare of young people.
Wagtail UK is proud to have pioneered this groundbreaking development in detection dog capabilities and plans to train more illegal vape detection dogs. The deployment of Pippa marks a significant milestone in the ongoing fight against the distribution of illegal vapes to children.
This week Wagtail is exhibiting at the CTSI Conference in Birmingham. The Conference, which Wagtail also sponsors, brings together Trading Standards and regulatory professionals from across the UK and gives Wagtail a platform to engage with the industry and promote the advantages of its illegal tobacco/vape detection dog services.
Collin Singer, Managing Director of Wagtail UK, said: “Pippa’s incredible skills at sniffing out illegal vapes will be essential in our continuing work to support Trading Standards teams and protect consumers – particularly young people – from illegal and potentially dangerous vapes. We are so proud of her and look forward to working with Trading Standards in the fight against illicit vapes.”
John Herriman, Chief Executive of CTSI, said: “Illicit vapes have rapidly become one of the most pressing issues for Trading Standards in the UK. It is reassuring to know that we have allies like Pippa in our continued efforts to prevent a whole new generation of people becoming addicted to nicotine. Vaping is a really useful means of helping people quit smoking – which remains the primary preventable cause of death in the UK. But we are concerned that vapes with illegal levels of nicotine and other harmful substances are too readily available in the UK’s shops. We congratulate Wagtail and Pippa on their incredible achievement.”
Press Contact: Name: Collin Singer
Title: Managing Director
Email: collin.singer@wagtailuk.com
Phone: 07986731383/01745561166
About Wagtail UK: Established in 2003, Wagtail UK is one of the leading detection dog companies in the United Kingdom, specialising in the training and deployment of highly skilled detection dogs. Since 2010, Wagtail UK has been providing tobacco detection dogs to Trading Standards, and its recent achievement in training an illegal vape detection dog further solidifies its position as a pioneer in the field. Wagtail UK is dedicated to ensuring public safety by combating the illicit tobacco trade and addressing emerging threats such as illegal vapes. Wagtail also trains dogs to detect explosives, firearms, drugs, people, great crested newts, bats, elephant ivory, pangolin scales and much more.
Notes to editors:
Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)
- The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession, and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk
- Please contact CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk for any queries.
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy/news-room/2023/a-nose-for-trouble-specialist-sniffer-dog-detects-illegal-vapes/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
“Hormone disrupting toys found on UK high street”20/06/2023 09:20:00
The cost-of-living crisis is driving consumers to cheaper products, but they come at a dangerous price.
Cuts to Enfield Trading Standards risks endangering public safety and encouraging criminals08/06/2023 15:15:00
Enfield could become the UK’s first Local Authority without a Trading Standards department
CTSI calls for holiday protections and terms & conditions to be simplified to help consumers02/06/2023 09:20:00
Almost three quarters of UK consumers don’t read T&Cs
CTSI statement on the latest Government announcement on underage Vaping30/05/2023 12:20:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) release the below statement in response to the Government's announcement today regarding steps being taken to crack down on rogue firms targeting children with free samples.
Government takes regressive step: Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill set to be scrapped26/05/2023 15:15:00
CTSI is deeply disappointed by the Governments decision to scrap the Kept Animals Bill
UKICC welcomes continued funding from Department for Business and Trade23/05/2023 16:33:00
Consumer protection organisation UK International Consumer Centre (UKICC) has welcomed continued funding from Department for Business and Trade (DBT), which will enable it to continue to help and support consumers who have encountered problems when buying items from abroad.
Consumer Codes Approval Board (CCAB) statement relating to the Home Warranties Code Sponsors23/05/2023 15:25:00
This is a statement issued by CCAB to clarify the purpose, scope and voluntary membership of the Consumer Codes Approval Scheme (CCAS) for builders and developers within the new homes sector.
National Parliamentary Inquiry into UK supply chains and online marketplaces launched23/05/2023 14:10:00
The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG on Consumer Protection, alongside the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) have started a series of evidence sessions to identify challenges facing the UK supply chain and issues impacting consumers using online marketplaces.