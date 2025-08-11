A novel idea! Young readers set for summer reading adventure

Libraries across Wales are being celebrated this summer with an exciting programme designed to engage children in reading across the school holidays and a significant investment in digital services.

Earlier this month this year's Summer Reading Challenge launched with the theme of 'Story Garden', where magical creatures, wild tales and the wonders of nature come to life.

To complete the Summer Reading Challenge, children are asked to read at least six books, choosing from stories, graphic novels, non-fiction books, or audio books. Those joining in can unlock rewards, discover new reads, and receive a medal and certificate for their efforts.

Public libraries across Wales will also be running story times and themed activities throughout the summer to encourage children to join the challenge.

The Welsh Government has part-funded the programme - via the Books Council of Wales. It attracts over 33,000 children and young people and encourages them to take advantage of borrowing books from public libraries in Wales each year.

A pioneering all-Wales library digital platform that brings together all 22 Welsh authorities on the same system for the first time has also recently launched.

The £900,000 project - led by Cyngor Gwynedd - is helping libraries join up digitally, making it easier for people to access services more conveniently.

This funding also enables better collaborative working between libraries and supports the long-term sustainability of cherished library services across Wales.

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said:

Digitisation of library services is not just something that makes their use easier, but something which is essential for their longevity. I'd like to extend a 'diolch' to Cyngor Gwynedd for their hard work to ensure every authority is able to use the platform easily. These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to ensuring libraries remain vibrant community hubs that inspire learning, creativity and connection across all ages. Through digital innovation and engaging summer programmes, libraries continue to play a vital role in supporting literacy, learning and community cohesion throughout Wales.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: