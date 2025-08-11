Welsh Government
|Printable version
A novel idea! Young readers set for summer reading adventure
Libraries across Wales are being celebrated this summer with an exciting programme designed to engage children in reading across the school holidays and a significant investment in digital services.
Earlier this month this year's Summer Reading Challenge launched with the theme of 'Story Garden', where magical creatures, wild tales and the wonders of nature come to life.
To complete the Summer Reading Challenge, children are asked to read at least six books, choosing from stories, graphic novels, non-fiction books, or audio books. Those joining in can unlock rewards, discover new reads, and receive a medal and certificate for their efforts.
Public libraries across Wales will also be running story times and themed activities throughout the summer to encourage children to join the challenge.
The Welsh Government has part-funded the programme - via the Books Council of Wales. It attracts over 33,000 children and young people and encourages them to take advantage of borrowing books from public libraries in Wales each year.
A pioneering all-Wales library digital platform that brings together all 22 Welsh authorities on the same system for the first time has also recently launched.
The £900,000 project - led by Cyngor Gwynedd - is helping libraries join up digitally, making it easier for people to access services more conveniently.
This funding also enables better collaborative working between libraries and supports the long-term sustainability of cherished library services across Wales.
Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said:
Digitisation of library services is not just something that makes their use easier, but something which is essential for their longevity. I'd like to extend a 'diolch' to Cyngor Gwynedd for their hard work to ensure every authority is able to use the platform easily.
These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to ensuring libraries remain vibrant community hubs that inspire learning, creativity and connection across all ages. Through digital innovation and engaging summer programmes, libraries continue to play a vital role in supporting literacy, learning and community cohesion throughout Wales.
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:
We are once again funding the Summer Reading Challenge to ensure all children have the opportunity to enjoy reading during the summer holidays. The Challenge helps capture children's imaginations and discover new authors and books, alongside developing their reading skills throughout the school holidays.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/novel-idea-young-readers-set-summer-reading-adventure
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Historic Church of St Giles nears end of essential conservation works11/08/2025 11:05:00
Wrexham’s St Giles’ Church is nearing the end of extensive conservation works, securing the historic venue’s future for many years to come.
Cabinet Secretary visits couple benefiting from independent living support08/08/2025 15:15:00
Extra Welsh Government investment is helping thousands more older and disabled people to live more independently and safely in their own homes for longer.
Taith, camera, action! US and Wales team up in an international film exchange programme07/08/2025 11:05:00
A group of learners from California have participated in a two-week digital media camp alongside a Welsh youth group in a visit made possible thanks to Taith.
New Welsh language course to strengthen patient care07/08/2025 10:05:00
A new course for health and social care staff will help meet the needs of Welsh-speaking patients and develop the Welsh language skills of the workforce.
Consultation on raising minimum alcohol price in Wales06/08/2025 15:15:00
The number of harmful drinkers could be reduced by nearly 5,000 people under plans to raise the minimum unit price of alcohol in Wales.
National Play Day: Cabinet Secretary recognises the importance of quality play spaces in children's lives06/08/2025 14:15:00
National Play Day celebrates the importance of play in children's lives and highlights the value of accessible and inclusive play spaces for all children and young people.
Demand for Welsh lessons up in Wrexham as National Eisteddfod takes place06/08/2025 13:15:00
Record numbers of people are taking up Welsh lessons in the Wrexham area, with 640 people having completed a course in 2023 to 2024. This is up 82% since 2017 to 18.
Eluned Morgan marks one year as Welsh First Minister06/08/2025 12:15:00
Eluned Morgan has spoken about a year of delivering what people in Wales want, since she was appointed Wales’ first female First Minister a year ago today.
Welsh communities to receive £17 million regeneration boost05/08/2025 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has allocated an additional £17 million to help local authorities deliver regeneration projects that will transform town and city centres across Wales.