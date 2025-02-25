Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
A peace that rewards aggression is not real peace: UK Statement in the UN General Assembly
Explanation of vote by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, in the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine (24 February 2025).
The United Kingdom welcomes the resumption of this Special Session on Ukraine.
Three years on, Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion has caused untold suffering, most recently in the massive wave of drone attacks over the weekend, reportedly the largest in a single night in three years.
Millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes, tens of thousands of civilians have been killed.
Children forcibly deported.
Schools, homes, hospitals, places of worship destroyed.
And Russia’s forces have committed the most appalling crimes – summary executions, torture, rape.
Enough is enough, as the Secretary-General reminded us.
Russia’s aggression did not begin three years ago, but long before that.
When my Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this week, he was clear that any outcome to the war must safeguard Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
A peace that rewards aggression is not a real peace.
And a peace that rewards aggression will not last.
Because Putin has a long track record of making deals with his fingers crossed behind his back.
Well, not this time.
We must not make the mistake of weak deals of the past.
This time, there must be peace through strength.
And that is why there can be no negotiations about Ukraine, without Ukraine.
Colleagues, it is not just Ukraine’s security that is at stake.
It is Britain’s too.
But it is the security of all of us.
Every single Member State who does not want to see tanks driving over their border, killing their people, stealing their children and redrawing their borders on a whim.
Today 93 countries again stood with Ukraine, voting to reaffirm our respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for the UN Charter.
We all want an end to this war.
No country more so than Ukraine and its people.
As my Prime Minister has said, the UK is ready to play its part to support efforts for peace.
We will continue to support Ukraine to defend itself and to have its voice heard.
But let us not forget a simple truth: that Russia could end this war tomorrow, by ceasing its aggression and withdrawing its forces from Ukraine.
But the Kremlin shows no more sign of that than they have done at any point in the last three years.
So today, as for the last three years and for the future, we stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and with our allies for as long as it takes.
Until Ukraine wins a peace that respects the UN Charter and delivers a secure future for its people and for all of us.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/a-peace-that-rewards-aggression-is-not-real-peace-uk-statement-in-the-un-general-assembly
