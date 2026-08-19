A Plan for Communities, Infrastructure and Natural Resources: Welsh Government launches national conversation on the future of Wales

The Welsh Government has launched a public consultation as part of a major revision of the National Development Framework – which sets out how places, communities, infrastructure and natural resources should be planned and managed through the planning system in Wales.

The consultation, running from 19 August to 20 November 2026, invites people and organisations across Wales to have their say on the Statement of Public Participation, the National Conversation Engagement Plan, and an accompanying Call for Evidence.

Siân Gwenllian, Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, said:

This marks the start of a national conversation about the long-term future of Wales, going beyond planning policy to explore the role that places, communities, infrastructure, the environment and culture should play in shaping our nation's future to 2050. It is part of this Government’s commitment to work with local authorities and regional partners to develop a new Framework that meets Wales's needs, empowers local government, and reduces costs, bureaucracy and duplication. I strongly encourage everyone with an interest in the future of their community, town, city, region and nation to take part. Our aim is to move towards a community-centred approach to planning that gives communities a real say on how we secure the homes, workplaces and infrastructure we need, and the National Development Framework will play a key overarching role in how those decisions are made locally, regionally and nationally.

As part of the engagement programme, a series of both in-person and remote events will be held around Wales during September and October.

The national conversation will explore key themes including:

Wales in 2050: what the nation should be known for and what future generations should inherit

homes and communities: the housing and community infrastructure Wales needs

economy and prosperity: where jobs and investment should be focused

climate and nature: recognising one connected emergency and acting in a coordinated way

movement and connectivity: the future of transport and digital connectivity

culture, language and nationhood: how the Welsh language and cultural identity should shape development

health and wellbeing: how planning can support healthier lives and reduce inequalities

The consultation launches just as the Welsh Government has announced work has begun on Wales’s first Climate and Nature Action Plan, which will bring climate and nature into decision-making across government, helping deliver wider priorities for healthier communities, resilient places, cleaner air and water, green jobs, warmer homes, sustainable food and farming, and better places to live.

The consultation documents and details of how to respond are available at: https://www.gov.wales/national-development-framework.