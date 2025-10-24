A Policy of Omertà on China Policy is No Longer Tenable

Clarity should be the complement to certainty in the UK’s approach to China.

The Labour Party’s election manifesto declared that ‘After 14 years of damaging Conservative inconsistency over China, Labour will bring a long-term and strategic approach to managing our relations.’ On coming to power, the government stuck to the uninformative slogan of ‘cooperate, compete, challenge’ and bought time for consultation and deliberation by launching a ‘China Audit’ as a platform for its coming China strategy.

The China Audit aimed for four outcomes:

A limited public document.

A non-public ‘strategic framework’ for government.

Clearer guidance to business, academia and others on how to engage with China.

A review of China expertise and capacity within government and outside, with measures to boost resilience.

The China audit’s delivery was promised for ‘spring’ 2025. Springs are elastic, and this one was stretched to its linguistic limit. The then Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, finally unveiled it to Parliament on 24 June. ‘Unveiled’ is a generous description, because Lammy said that ‘Honourable Members will understand that much of the audit was conducted at a high classification and that most of the detail is not disclosable without damaging our national interests.’

This begs the question of how the government can fulfil its four aims. There are three government classifications: official sensitive, secret and top secret. Presumably, Lammy’s ‘high classification’ means secret. Civil servants able to read secret documents must be vetted. Very few are, even some senior ones in China facing departments. If they are not able to read the ‘framework document’, how is the government to ensure consistent policy when economic, security, environmental and other aims vary across departments?

The same applies to those outside government. Dame Emily Thornberry, head of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, rightly pointed out that the audit and strategy should ‘apply to government, local government, business, universities and particularly the technology sector’. She continued: ‘The Government says the purpose of the audit was to ensure that we have a consistent attitude towards [China] – how can we do that if we don’t know what it is?’ One aim of the audit was to increase consultation with outside experts, but how are they to tailor their advice to achieve realistic outcomes if they have no clear parameters?

The China Audit has been just one instance of delay and seeming indecision over China. Another is repeated postponement on whether to allow the Chinese to set up a vast new embassy on the site of the Royal Mint in the City. On the face of it, this is a simple decision. If there are indeed sensitive cables running under the embassy, and if they cannot be rerouted, the answer must be negative.

