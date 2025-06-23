A policy stocktake: tech scale-ups

Last week, London Tech Week and the Spending Review brought much energy to the tech sector (it's said that over 30,000 people set foot in Olympia alone!). But as we await the UK government’s 'full' growth offer – including the delivery of the modern industrial strategy - time to take stock on recent policy announcements relevant for scale-ups.

So, where do we stand, and what's been announced?

The UK remains an exciting place to innovate and build a tech business and is still the leading European nation for tech investment. Tech Nation’s annual report, released last week, revealed that the UK tech sector has now reached $1.2 trillion valuation. NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang also recognised this and pledged support for the UK's booming AI start up ecosystem with a £1.5bn investment.

Not only this, in a move to try improve her relationship with high-growth companies, the Chancellor has appointed Alex Depledge, a champion of female start-ups, as the UK Treasury's first entrepreneurship advisor. This marks a step in the right direction to improve the funding sources for female entrepreneurs.

We’ve seen a breadth of announcements over recent weeks:

Mansion House Accord: In May, the Mansion House Accord saw seventeen of the largest pension providers pledge to unlock up to £50 billion for the UK economy, with commitments to increase investment in private British businesses. Onus is on the Chancellor’s Mansion House address and Financial Services Growth on 15 July to address the key issue of access to finance for tech businesses to ‘scale and stay in the UK’ following recent listings elsewhere.

Regulatory approval for the British Growth Partnership: In May, alongside the pension reforms, British Business Bank has received regulatory approval to deliver the British Growth Partnership by the Financial Conduct Authority. This aims to encourage more UK pension fund investment into the UK's fastest growing, most innovative companies.

PISCES: In June, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published its final rules for the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES) – London's new private company share trading platform. The FCA sandbox will run until June 2030 to test the regulatory framework. This marks a step in the right direction to free up liquidity for scaling firms. The proposals are a significant step towards establishing PISCES, which is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2025. However, it should think carefully about how to responsibly include broader retail participation over time.

Specifically during London Tech Week, we saw:

Skills focus: A national skills drive with the government partnering with industry to deliver AI skills training to 7.5 million UK workers by 2030. Includes a £187m investment in a tech-first AI skills training programme for young people in schools and universities. However, onus will be on truly defining 'AI skills'.

Industry collaboration: Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NVIDIA and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology on AI and Advanced Connectivity Technologies (ACT) opportunities. This includes increased collaboration with UK universities.

Planning: ‘Extract’ set to digitise planning documents and modernise England's planning system. The AI tool will be made available to all councils by Spring 2026, using Google DeepMind’s Gemini model. On planning, this has been a regular frustration, with members outlining the planning barriers to build the tech sector's capability and enable UK data centres.

Compute infrastructure: The Prime Minister unveiled £1 billion of extra funding to ‘scale up the country’s AI compute power twenty-fold'. Scale-ups have recently identified some really big gaps in infrastructure, compute and power to support their growth.

In the Spending Review, we saw:

The government’s Spending Review doesn't just allocate funds - it sets direction. This is done through budgets for individual departments spending for the next three years. Important to note that the government will also review the Spending Review in 2027, and departments will now be working through business cases for funding.

To read the full list of announcements in the Spending Review, see our article ‘Spending Review: what’s in it for tech?’.

A few announcements that stood out for tech scale-ups include:

R&D Budget received above-inflation increase, and increasing to £22.6bn per year by 2029-30: this should reach about 3% by 2030, something techUK previously called for. The budget will fund a new wave of mission-led innovation initiatives. Onus will now be on this will now be on such initiatives, and departmental allocations, supporting tech scale-ups across all of the UK.

Expanded British Business Bank to support start-ups and scale-ups’ access to finance: this is welcome, and increasing the total financial capacity to £25.6 billion should support the growth of tech scale-ups. But onus will be on delivery, and ensuring scale-ups across all regions can benefit from access to financial support.

Part of the R&D Budget, £2bn funding announced for AI Opportunities Action Plan until 2029/30: focus here is on building the UK’s sovereign AI capability and compute infrastructure. Now with assigned funding, tech scale-ups will also be crucial to the delivery of the AI Opportunities Action Plan, whether providing solutions for the public sector to adopt AI or creating the partnerships with AI vendors to anticipate future AI developments and signal public sector demand.

Funding for HMRC to become a digital-first department: this is welcome to improve HMRC customer service and delivery of flagship digital economy programmes. But onus will be digital transformation making a change and supporting delivery of the R&D tax credit - something we highlighted within our Scale-Up Action Plan report.

Part of the R&D Budget, investments to support tech across the regions: this includes a £410 million Local Innovation Partnerships Fund, which gives regional leaders a voice in shaping R&D investment. This marks a shift from centralised innovation policy to a place-based approach - something we continue to call for through our Local Digital Index.

Compute capacity expanded to 20x capacity by 2030, along with a supercomputer in Edinburgh: this has been welcomed by techUK and something raised by our scale-ups as a major barrier to their growth. A recent conversation pointed to the need to invest in ‘digital-fit infrastructure’ and ensure access for scaling tech firms.

Now, for the government's full growth offer:

Just over a year ago, I wrote about the steps needed for the UK to build the next tech giant. Many of these asks still stand. Ultimately, high-growth businesses will be the engines of growth in high-growth sectors and should be at the core of the UK government’s economic and industrial strategy, and full growth offer.

Sage’s research showed that UK scale-ups reported average annual revenue increase of 43% over the past three years - more than double the OECD benchmark. Despite representing less than 0.6% of the SME population, scale-ups account for over 55% of UK SME output at £1.45 trillion.

Take some of our recent success stories – where an entrepreneurial mindset married with an innovative idea and investment to successfully scale a pioneering idea and bring this to market. techUK member Quantexa secured historic Series F funding to advance AI-driven decision intelligence. They are making an impact across government agencies to prevent fraud and modernise services using analytics and AI. Multiverse, the first ever EdTech unicorn recieved record-breaking funding and continue to support the development of AI-enabled workforces through upskilling and reskilling.

We consistently hear that tech founders have a strong basis to start from and begin the initial growth stages of their business. But success musn’t breed complacency and challenges remain; including high energy costs, difficulty securing the right talent and a level playing field for procurement.

In the upcoming Tech Sector Plan, the government has an opportunity to focus on 'scale' and supporting this across emerging technologies. These don’t have to be high-cost measures but a signal of commitment and intent to support, and recognise, the role that high-growth businesses play.

You can view techUK’s key recommendations for scale-ups via our Scale-Up Action Plan report. A few suggestions include: