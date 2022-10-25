Children’s Commissioner
A practical guide for care leavers
This National Care Leavers Week I have set out my ambitions for care leavers. During the week I also want to share what my office has been doing to support you. and this practical guide, which you might find useful.
One of the things I have heard from you is that it is often hard to find discounts, grants, funding and career opportunities and to know how to access them. My office has developed this list so that you can find ones that are relevant to you.
I also want to take this opportunity to urge all businesses, charities and other organisations to join those who have already set out an offer for care leavers. Now is the moment to tell me what you will pledge to do for care leavers, and I will share it directly with care leavers. I will re-share this list with additional offers at the end of National Care Leavers Week as well as continuing to update it throughout the year.
My Help at Hand team is here to support you on a on a wide range of issues including housing, financial support, education, and access to your full leaving care package. Help at Hand offer free independent advice, assistance, and representation. They particularly help with cases where you aren’t getting the support you are entitled to.
My team also run the IMO (In My Opinion) peer-led website which provides a space for you to come together with other teenagers in care and care leavers and share stories, experiences and achievements, and get and give advice.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/10/25/a-practical-guide-for-care-leavers/
