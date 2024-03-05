A public consultation on our new approach to prioritising guidance is now open

Running for 4 weeks, the consultation seeks your views about our plans to make topic selection and prioritisation more integrated, effective and timely.

Today, Tuesday 5 March, we've launched a public consultation on our new approach to prioritising guidance.

It includes:

The establishment of an integrated prioritisation board. This will use a common prioritisation framework to decide priorities and coordinate delivery.

The development of a common prioritisation framework. This will apply to all topics and products considered by NICE in a consistent and transparent way.

The development of our strategic principles for public health, social care and rare diseases.

Our chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Benger, talks about the planned new approach, how we will work with key stakeholders to focus on what matters most and what will make the most impact:

The consultation will run from Tuesday 5 March to the Thursday 4 April.