A quarter century of chemical weapons prevention

Dstl marks 25 years as an OPCW Designated Laboratory, maintaining elite global status in chemical weapons verification and a critical UK sovereign capability.

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has marked a significant milestone yesterday – 25 years of continuous recognition as a Designated Laboratory for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Since 1999, Dstl has successfully maintained this prestigious status through rigorous annual proficiency testing, establishing itself as one of the world’s leading chemical analysis facilities in support of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

Protecting the UK against Chemical Weapons

Dstl’s Chemical and Biological Analysis and Attribution Capability represents a critical UK sovereign capability that supports both homeland incidents and international government priorities. The team delivers high-impact science to identify and attribute hazardous chemical and biological substances and weapons.

Professor Andy Bell, Dstl’s Chief Science and Technology Officer, yesterday said:

Dstl’s Designated Laboratory is of critical importance to the UK. This sovereign capability forms part of our wider work where we are able to deliver internationally in matters relating to the Chemical Weapons Convention thus advancing the world towards being free from chemical weapons.

The OPCW network currently comprises 30 national laboratories across 25 countries. The annual testing regime maintains a network of highly performing laboratories that can analyse samples to support investigations of alleged chemical weapons use, thereby deterring chemical weapons attacks and holding perpetrators accountable.

The proficiency testing process demands exceptional expertise and dedication.

Sarah, Dstl scientist, yesterday said:

You get 15 days to turn around everything from the first opening of the samples to reporting the result. It’s a stressful time, working weekends and long hours, but with a great team work ethic and professionalism.

Dstl recently assisted the OPCW in designing, preparing and shipping environmental samples for the 56th Official OPCW Environmental Proficiency Test. This involved creating realistic test scenarios that simulate investigations of suspected chemical weapons releases, with months of extensive quality assurance testing to ensure samples met stringent OPCW standards.

Chris, senior team member at Dstl, yesterday said:

We’re seen as one of the top laboratories and well respected around the world. People come to us for advice. We train some of the OPCW inspectors.

To mark this significant milestone, Dstl yesterday hosted a special event, bringing together current and former employees, cross-government stakeholders, and OPCW representatives to celebrate this extraordinary achievement.

Professor Andy Bell concluded: