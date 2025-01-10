Chatham House
|Printable version
A rapid ceasefire in Ukraine could lead Donald Trump into a Russian trap
EXPERT COMMENT
A ceasefire that leaves Ukraine unprotected would only provide a pause before a wider war. Washington and Kyiv must agree viable security guarantees before any negotiations with Putin begin.
President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign boast that he could finish the war in Ukraine in 24 hours has increased expectations of an imminent ceasefire. But without credible Western security guarantees agreed beforehand, a ceasefire would be a prelude to a bigger disaster.
Proponents say that Trump’s threat to halt or decrease military assistance to Kyiv, while simultaneously warning Russia that he could give Ukraine all it needs on the battlefield, will bring both sides to the negotiating table. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeated in a recent interview that Putin is afraid of Trump, and that peace can be achieved through strength.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/01/rapid-ceasefire-ukraine-could-lead-donald-trump-russian-trap
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
As the UK government seeks greater engagement with China, a clearer strategy is crucial – and long overdue10/01/2025 11:20:00
While engaging with China’s leaders can be beneficial, it must be underpinned by a clear strategy to counter covert influence and manage the risks of economic and technological dependencies.
Russia’s economic dilemmas give Trump important leverage in negotiations on Ukraine. But will he use it?09/01/2025 11:20:00
Putin’s government considers inflation an existential threat. But Trump’s preoccupation with China may prevent the US exploiting Russian weakness.
With Trump’s inauguration, the EU and Turkey must finally get serious about security cooperation08/01/2025 14:20:00
Trump’s commitment to NATO is questionable. The EU cannot hope to deter Russia effectively without closer cooperation with Ankara.
Jimmy Carter remembered03/01/2025 10:10:10
Experts from across Chatham House look at the key challenges and achievements of the 39th president of the United States.
Russia has lost prestige after the fall of Assad. It has also been freed of a difficult partner17/12/2024 13:20:00
Events in Syria have undermined Moscow’s claims to be a reliable security guarantor. But Russia’s position in the country remains secondary to the war in Ukraine.
Turkey has emerged as a winner in Syria but must now use its influence to help build peace16/12/2024 12:20:00
Turkey feels its longstanding support of the Syrian opposition has now been vindicated. But its increased influence in Damascus also comes with significant responsibilities.
The fall of President Bashar al-Assad is a blow to Iran and Russia – and a boost for Turkey10/12/2024 09:20:00
Events in Syria have upended the balance of power in the region – exposing the weakness of the dictator’s alliances and driving home the failure of Western policy.
Will Morocco become a battleground in a global trade war?09/12/2024 15:25:00
The country offers a bridge to Western markets for Chinese makers of electric vehicles. President Xi’s visit shows how important China regards its domination of the industry.