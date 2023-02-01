A record 11.7 million tax returns received on time

HMRC has revealed that 11.7 million customers filed their tax return for the 2021 to 2022 tax year by 31 January.

On 31 January, 861,085 customers filed online to meet the deadline, some with minutes to spare. There were 36,767 customers who filed in the last hour before the deadline, but the peak hour for filing on the day was 16:00 and 16:59, when 68,462 customers submitted their tax return.

More than 12 million customers were expected to file a Self Assessment tax return for the 2021 to 2022 tax year. HMRC is urging customers who missed the deadline to submit theirs as soon as possible or risk facing a penalty.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:

Thank you to the millions of customers and agents who got their tax returns in on time. Customers who have yet to file, and who are concerned that they will not be able to pay in full, may be able to spread the cost of what they owe with a payment plan. Search ‘pay my Self Assessment’ on GOV.UK to find out more.

The Self Assessment payment deadline was also 31 January. If customers are yet to pay any outstanding tax, HMRC is urging them to do so as soon as possible. There are many ways for customers to pay, including online, using the HMRC app, by bank transfer, or at their bank. Payment options are listed at GOV.UK.

Customers can plan ahead for their 2022 to 2023 tax bill and set up a regular payment plan to help spread the cost. HMRC’s Budget Payment Plan enables customers who are up to date with previous payments to make regular weekly or monthly contributions towards their next tax bill.

A Budget Payment Plan is different from payments on account, which are usually due by midnight on 31 January and 31 July.

Customers need to be aware of the risk of falling victim to scams and should never share their HMRC login details with anyone, including a tax agent, if they have one. HMRC scams advice is available on GOV.UK.

Further information

Self Assessment 2023 facts summary:

12,060,872 Self Assessment returns due

11,733,465 (97.3%) returns received by 31 January. This includes expected returns, unsolicited returns and late registrations

11,399,465 expected returns received by 31 January (94.5% of returns expected)

an estimated 600,000 customers missed the deadline

10,965,993 returns were filed online (96.2% of returns expected, following adjustments)

385,296 paper tax returns were filed (3.4% of returns expected, following adjustments)

Unsolicited returns/late registrations are an estimate based on returns received by early January and previous filing behaviour.

Data is accurate at the time of publication but may be subject to future adjustments.

Anyone who has missed the 31 January deadline may face a penalty. The penalties for filing a tax return late are:

an initial £100 fixed penalty, which applies even if there is no tax to pay, or if the tax due is paid on time

after 3 months, additional daily penalties of £10 per day, up to a maximum of £900

after 6 months, a further penalty of 5% of the tax due or £300, whichever is greater

after 12 months, another 5% or £300 charge, whichever is greater

There are also additional penalties for paying late of 5% of the tax unpaid at 30 days, 6 months and 12 months.