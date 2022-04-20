A Revolution in Mindset: Addressing The Youth Mental Health Crisis After The Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant toll on the mental health and wellbeing of the nation. However, its impacts have been particularly severe for teenagers. Disruptions to everyday routines, lost opportunities to learn, and limited chances to socialise have left many feeling isolated and anxious. Alarmingly, by late 2021 more than one in six 11–19-year-olds had a probable mental health condition, up from one in nine before the pandemic.

This research puts forward practical recommendations — from improving the use of data to better understand young people’s mental health needs, to enhancing the supporting role that schools can play — to put young people’s mental health at the heart of the recovery.

The report makes the following recommendations: