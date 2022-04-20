Reform
|Printable version
A Revolution in Mindset: Addressing The Youth Mental Health Crisis After The Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant toll on the mental health and wellbeing of the nation. However, its impacts have been particularly severe for teenagers. Disruptions to everyday routines, lost opportunities to learn, and limited chances to socialise have left many feeling isolated and anxious. Alarmingly, by late 2021 more than one in six 11–19-year-olds had a probable mental health condition, up from one in nine before the pandemic.
Read the full report here PDF 1264kb
This research puts forward practical recommendations — from improving the use of data to better understand young people’s mental health needs, to enhancing the supporting role that schools can play — to put young people’s mental health at the heart of the recovery.
The report makes the following recommendations:
- NHS England should urgently update access and treatment targets using current prevalence data.
- The Department for Education (DfE), working with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) should design and roll out a standardised survey for assessing wellbeing and mental health among young people in schools.
- PSHE should be transformed into a universal, timetabled lesson, which is allocated a minimum of an hour a week – underpinned by a curriculum which teaches social and emotional skills.
- NHS Digital should urgently collect outcomes data from the rollout of Mental Health Support Teams (MHSTs) – since 2017, the Government’s flagship offer of in-school mental health support.
- A workforce plan should be created by Health Education England to increase the retention of mental health practitioners working in MHSTs, by creating opportunities for vertical progression.
Original article link: https://reform.uk/research/revolution-mindset-addressing-youth-mental-health-crisis-after-pandemic
|Tweets by @reformthinktank
Latest News from
Reform
Reform Analysis: Integration White Paper10/02/2022 15:33:00
Blog posted by: Sebastian Rees, 10 February 2022.
Reform's Take on The Levelling up White Paper03/02/2022 15:43:00
Blog posted by: Charlotte Pickles, 3 February 2022.
Reform Analysis: Adult Social Care Reform White Paper02/12/2021 12:33:00
Yesterday saw the publication of the long-awaited adult social care White Paper: People at the Heart of Care.
Reform 2.0: Our Strategic Priorities08/11/2021 12:38:00
Blog posted by: Charlotte Pickles, 08 November 2021.
The State of The State 2021 - 202204/11/2021 14:38:00
Marking a decade since the first installment, this year’s State of the State finds government and public services dealing with both the pandemic and its wider repercussions as a ‘new normal’ emerges.
Good For, Bad For: Reform's Budget And Spending Review Breakdown28/10/2021 16:43:00
The Chancellor’s job was made easier by a punchier than expected economic recovery – thanks in no small part to the Government’s successful vaccine roll out.
Public Spending Priorities Revealed by Deloitte and Reform Poll22/10/2021 12:33:00
UK public expect government spending to be higher following pandemic despite concerns about higher taxation and borrowing.
'What's Next For The NHS? Building The Resilience of The Health And Care System'10/09/2021 11:38:00
The COVID-19 pandemic saw the transformation of the National Health Service into the National Covid Service.
A State of Preparedness: How Government Can Build Resilience to Civil Emergencies09/09/2021 12:33:00
The COVID-19 pandemic is the most serious civil emergency this country has faced in peacetime; unprecedented in its scale, complexity, and duration. Despite the fact that extensive central government machinery exists to anticipate, prepare for, and respond to civil emergencies, the pandemic has exposed critical shortcomings in preparedness and resilience.