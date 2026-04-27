Ofgem
|Printable version
A service shaped by users: our heat networks digital service is open for registration
Today, we have launched our new digital service in private beta: Comply with Heat Networks Consumer Protection Regulations. This marks a further milestone in implementing our heat networks regulation across Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales), which began when we started formally regulating the sector in January 2026. Our digital service builds on our regulatory work, including protections around billing, customer service, complaints handling and support for vulnerable consumers.
Why the digital service matters
Under the new regulations, existing heat network operators and suppliers will be required to register their heat network by 26 January 2027. Our digital service will become the central place where heat network operators and suppliers interact with us and demonstrate compliance with the new regulations, including registering, updating details and managing users.
What ‘beta’ means
Before a service can go live, we need to test it with the people who will use it. The 'beta' stage is where you can test a service with real users so you can get feedback and improve it.
Launching in private beta means that we’re testing the service with users who expressly opt in to be part of the testing. This is so we can learn and refine to ensure it genuinely meets sector needs and is clear and easy to use. This approach lets us open registration in a controlled environment, while we improve the service.
A service shaped by users
The service has been developed with user needs and feedback at its centre. We have carried out over 260 user research sessions with a wide range of industry users to ensure it is fit for purpose.
Those who register in the private beta phase will benefit from having completed the regulatory registration requirements ahead of the service being fully launched later in the year while also being able to shape the service itself.
This approach reflects our commitment to working collaboratively with suppliers and operators to achieve better outcomes for consumers. The service is also reliable to use and your data is secure.
What comes next
Operators and suppliers who want to join the private beta testing phase can find more information on taking part and registering on our website, which also includes supporting materials to make the registration process as smooth as possible. By signing up to take part, you’ll help us build a digital service that supports you and continue to improve it through feedback.
We encourage all heat network suppliers and operators to join the Energy Ombudsman heat networks scheme prior to January 2027. However, all authorised heat networks are bound by the scheme terms, even if they are not yet registered as a member. You can stay up to date about registration and supporting activities we will be running, or join our distribution list, by contacting us on heatnetworksregulation@ofgem.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/blog/service-shaped-users-our-heat-networks-digital-service-open-registration
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