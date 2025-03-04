A smarter start at Kendal College: integrating NCFE’s Level 1 Award in Preparing to Learn

At Kendal College, setting learners up for success from day one is a priority. To support this, the college has embedded NCFE’s Level 1 Award in Preparing to Learn into its induction programme for first-year students. With over 4,000 learners enrolled on this qualification that counts for 10 guided learning hours, Kendal College has seen first-hand how it provides a strong foundation for study and long-term academic success.

We spoke to Kelli Horner, Head of Quality at Kendal College, and Helen Wheat, IT Lecturer, to understand the key benefits of this qualification and why other colleges should consider adding it to their induction programme.

Setting learners up for success

Kelli Horner highlights how the Level 1 Award in Preparing to Learn helps students develop essential study skills right from the start, explaining:

“We use this at the beginning of the learners' programmes to set them up for the rest of their learning experience, giving them the best start. “It allows them to formally log and demonstrate that they understand what’s required for the larger programmes they’ll be studying.”

By using this qualification across Level 1, Level 3 and A Level learners, Kendal College ensures that students gain a solid understanding of how to approach their studies effectively.

A flexible and scalable qualification

One of the reasons this qualification works so well is its flexibility. Helen Wheat emphasises how its broad scope makes it applicable to all departments, saying: “It’s very generic, meaning that we have been able to use it across the college, from construction to the arts.

This adaptability makes it a valuable tool for all, ensuring that all learners, regardless of their subject area, benefit from structured preparation.

Helen continues:

“It makes learners think about how they’re going to study, as well as reflect on their chosen course, stakeholders and career paths.”

Improving learner confidence and study skills

A major benefit of this qualification is its role in helping students identify their strengths and areas for development, says Kelli:

“It helps learners clearly identify what they need to study, how to study and what support they need to achieve their goals. In some cases, it has even helped learners realise they were working at the wrong level and provided a framework to develop the skills they needed.”

For many students, this is their first experience of submitting work and receiving feedback, which gives them a safe environment to practice and gain confidence before moving on to more complex assessments.

A recognised qualification that supports future success

Kelli went on to explain how Kendal College has found that using the NCFE Level 1 Award in Preparing to Learn has delivered tangible benefits to both students and staff, stating:

“It provides a clear starting point for learners. They know what to expect, how to submit work and how to use feedback to shape their wider programme of study. “Learners talk about it, they remember it and they use it to build their confidence in their studies.

Beyond the classroom, the qualification holds value for employers and education providers alike, says Kelli:

“It’s a quality product that is recognised. Learners, employers and teachers all acknowledge NCFE as a trusted awarding body, and we have always received excellent support from them.”

Empower learners from day one

For any college looking to strengthen its induction programme, boost learner confidence, and improve study skills, the NCFE Level 1 Award in Preparing to Learn is a proven, effective solution.

As Kendal College has demonstrated, this qualification:

ensures students start their programme with clarity and confidence

is flexible enough to be used across all departments

helps learners develop the study skills needed for long-term success

provides a recognised, high-quality qualification with strong support from NCFE.

By incorporating this award into their induction process, colleges can enhance learner outcomes and create a smoother transition into further education.

Interested in adding this qualification to your induction programme? Find out more about the NCFE Level 1 Award in Preparing to Learn and how it can benefit your learners.