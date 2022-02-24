RUSI
A Sombre Hour for Europe
RUSI experts respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The main immediate goal for the Ukrainian resistance will be to survive. If it can do so, and keep inflicting damage on the occupiers, then Vladimir Putin’s gamble will be on course to fail.
A new Iron Curtain across the heart of Europe now seems inevitable. Where that curtain is drawn will depend on the outcome of the war for Ukraine.
The primary driver for this war of aggression has been a perverted nationalism, fed by the perceived humiliations of the past three decades. It is not economic.
Comprehensive Western sanctions should weaken Russia’s economy over time. But they will do little to affect the outcome of this war. Their impact could be further weakened if Russia is able to shift its trade towards China, India and other non-Western powers. Building a broad global coalition against Russia’s aggression will be key.
We should watch out for efforts to open up new fronts in Russia’s competition with the West – for example in Bosnia or Venezuela.
Malcolm Chalmers, RUSI Deputy-Director General
