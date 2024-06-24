Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
A Statement from Buckingham Palace
A statement given from Buckingham Palace (24 June 2024).
The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.
The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2024-06-24/a-statement-from-buckingham-palace
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Prince of Wales visits the England Men’s football team to wish them luck ahead of EURO 202419/06/2024 11:15:00
The Prince of Wales, President of The FA, visited St George’s Park to wish the England Men’s football team luck ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament.
The King presents New Colours to No. 9 Company and No. 12 Company The Irish Guards12/06/2024 09:10:00
As Colonel-in-Chief of The Household Division, The King has presented New Colours to No. 9 and No. 12 Company The Irish Guards at Windsor Castle. The new Colours will be those trooped in the Trooping of the Colour at His Majesty’s official Birthday Parade in London on Saturday 15th June 2024.
More details on the upcoming State Visit by The Emperor and Empress of Japan04/06/2024 14:10:00
Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan will pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom as guests of His Majesty The King from Tuesday 25th to Thursday 27th June 2024.
The Chelsea Flower Show 202422/05/2024 13:20:00
The King and Queen toured some of the many spectacular displays at this annual, colourful event held in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.
A message from The King on the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino20/05/2024 11:20:00
Eighty years ago, the Battle of Monte Cassino concluded with an Allied victory which opened the Road to Rome and marked the beginning of the end for the occupation of Italy. The actions of the courageous men and women who achieved success here were vital to enabling the landings in Normandy a few weeks later.
New portrait of the King unveiled15/05/2024 15:15:00
The King unveiled the first official portrait completed since The Coronation, by renowned artist Jonathan Yeo.
The Duke of Kent returns to Fraserburgh, marking 55 years as President of RNLI15/05/2024 12:25:00
The Duke of Kent has marked his 55 years of service and commitment to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) with a visit to Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station.
Royal Patronages Review07/05/2024 14:10:00
Following His Majesty The King’s Accession in September 2022, a major review of more than 1,000 Royal Patronages and charity Presidencies has been undertaken.