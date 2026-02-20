Buckingham Palace
A Statement from His Majesty The King
A Statement given yesterday from His Majesty The King.
I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.
Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.
As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2026-02-19/a-statement-from-his-majesty-the-king
