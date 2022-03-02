A statement on Ukraine

We send our support and friendship at this time to the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, our fellow member of the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies.

We send that same support to artists, actors, performers, and those in museums, libraries, and other creative and cultural organisations and institutions who live and work in Ukraine.

The hearts of all those at Arts Council England go out too to their loved ones, friends and family and all those in Ukraine at this time.

As a member of the International Federation, which represents organisations like ours in more than 70 countries, we are unified in the belief that arts and culture are a public good – with the potential to further inclusive social transformation – to be shaped and accessed equitably by all peoples.

We call for the protection of both the rich cultural heritage of Ukraine and the work of the nation’s remarkable artists and creative practitioners.

We stand with those in the creative and cultural world who are showing solidarity for their colleagues in Ukraine.