Innovation Agency
|Printable version
A step forward in knee pain treatment
atients in Merseyside are benefiting from life-changing relief from knee pain and osteoarthritis thanks to a ground-breaking medical device.
The Apos® personalised shoe is worn for around an hour a day to help patients retrain their muscles and improve the way they walk.
The device is being made available thanks to the MedTech Funding Mandate (MTFM), a funding arrangement backed by Health Innovation North West Coast.
So far, 22 patients have benefited from the treatment after it was adopted last year by the knee clinic at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS FT.
One of them is Ian, a patient from Wirral, who yesterday said:
“In the past I was struggling with constant pain. I couldn’t really walk very far. I tried cortisone injections and co-codamol, naproxen, tablets like that, but really they don’t touch the pain.
“I’ve been using the Apos® shoe for about 18 months. When I’m wearing the shoe my pain virtually disappears. It’s changed my outlook.”
The shoe is fitted with circular ‘pods’ on the heel and forefoot which can be adjusted according to the patient’s gait. It tackles the underlying causes of pain by shifting pressure from affected areas and ‘re-educating’ the muscles so the individual adopts a healthier pattern of walking.
The shoe offers an alternative to steroid injections and to surgery, which some patients do not want.
Darcie May, Clinical Lead Orthotist at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, yesterday said:
“We have successfully used this intervention for several of our patients. It is allowing us to tap into different patient demographics who are not suitable or do not desire knee-bracing, such as our lymphedema patients (within reasonable fitting of the shoe).
“However, I would say Apos® shoes are most popular with our patient demographic who are most active at home, rather than outdoors, therefore they are compliant with using the Apos® shoes as their 'indoor shoes' for an hour a day.”
Steve Adams, Commercial Programme Manager at Health Innovation North West Coast, yesterday said:
“The funding mechanism aims to ensure that effective treatments are adopted as quickly as possible. Our role is to drive the adoption process, so we’re pleased we’ve been able to do that in this case.
“Apos® is an alternative treatment for people who are running out of options and improves their mental health while reducing their dependency on pain medication.”
Rhiannon Clarke, Senior Programme Manager at Health Innovation North West Coast, yesterday said:
“The Apos® shoe is a tried and tested device which has already proved its worth and is approved by NICE, so we were only too happy to work with our partners to make sure patients could benefit from it.”
Musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions cost health services around £10.2bn a year, or five per cent of the NHS’s total costs. Around 8.5m people in the UK suffer from osteoarthritis, or 12.5 per cent of the population.
MSK conditions are the leading cause of pain and disability in England, accounting for one of the highest causes of sickness absence. According to Government research, less than 20 per cent of people aged 16 and over self-report for long-term pain and so continue to live with their condition.
The MTFM policy supports NHS priorities by accelerating the adoption of selected NICE-recommended, cost-saving medical devices, diagnostics and digital products, so patients gain access to these technologies across England by removing funding barriers.
You can learn more in this short film from NHS Supply Chain which was filmed at Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Original article link: https://www.healthinnovationnwc.nhs.uk/news/A-step-forward-in-knee-pain-treatment
|
Latest News from
Innovation Agency
Time to focus on our neighbourhoods04/08/2025 16:10:00
Health Innovation North West Coast co-delivered a one-day ‘hackathon’ to provide North West neighbourhood teams time and space to find solutions to tricky issues impacting their services.
Innovation team meets West Lancashire MP01/08/2025 12:25:00
A Health Innovation North West Coast team met West Lancashire MP Ashley Dalton to outline its mission to drive the adoption and spread of healthcare innovations.
Energy and optimism palpable at first AI in Healthcare Symposium02/07/2025 09:10:00
The inaugural AI in Healthcare Symposium Conference welcomed over 200 delegates to The Spine, Royal College of Physicians, in Liverpool on Thursday 26 June 2025.
Getting the medication balance right16/06/2025 12:25:00
Health Innovation North West Coast has helped set up a network of clinicians dedicated to tackling problems associated with the inappropriate prescribing of medicines.
New learning programme aims to integrate population health data into decision making06/06/2025 12:25:00
Health Innovation North West Coast has been commissioned by Cheshire and Merseyside ICB as a delivery partner for the Population Health Management Academy, working alongside the Data Into Action team.
Improving the use of technology in neonatal care in the North West03/06/2025 09:10:00
Neonatal care would benefit from many available technologies to improve care and enable families to feel closer to their babies. A new report has identified a number of basic recommendations that need to happen to enable these technologies to be brought in.
Initiative explores potential of robotics in health02/06/2025 13:20:00
Health Innovation North West Coast is driving an initiative to ensure robotics and related technologies are harnessed to deliver tangible benefits in healthcare.