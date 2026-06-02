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A strategic approach to managing PBX migration risk
Adrian Sturdy from Insight explores how modern organisations can conquer technical debt and successfully navigate cloud voice migrations.
For decades, the traditional on-premise PBX system was the silent workhorse of corporate communications. It simply worked. But as the technology landscape rapidly shifts, organisations are waking up to an operational skills gap left behind by retiring legacy skillsets. Managing old infrastructure has quietly transformed into an expensive burden; support costs are skyrocketing, replacement parts are vanishing, and basic Moves, Adds, Changes, and Deletions (MACDs) are forcing teams into costly outsourcing loops.
Ignoring this mounting technical debt means sleepwalking into a high-stakes danger zone. If your core PBX system suffers a catastrophic failure tomorrow, is a tested Business Continuity Plan (BCP) ready to deploy? Losing your primary contact lines doesn't just halt daily operations, it triggers an immediate, highly visible collapse in citizen experience and severely compromises public trust in essential services.
This vulnerability became glaringly obvious when the 2019 pandemic forced an immediate scramble toward cloud voice spaces to maintain business continuity, many enterprises rushed to deploy off-the-shelf, temporary fixes. Today, those panic-purchased contracts are expiring. IT leaders are tasked with a new mission: evaluating those legacy environments to eradicate technical debt, consolidate disparate vendors, and restore long-term financial stability. We are seeing the key players like Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex leading the market as the chosen consolidated platforms of choice.
The strategic blueprint: Three constants in a shifting communication landscape
Successful cloud voice transformations balance three core pillars:
- Maximising workplace productivity: Unifying video, messaging, and cloud voice into a connected ecosystem allows cross-functional teams to collaborate seamlessly.
- Modernised workplace agility: Delivering secure, seamless operational tools that enable both frontline public services and desk-based teams to work effectively from any location.
- Eradicating technical debt: Systematic decommissioning of unsupported infrastructure to eliminate maintenance price penalties.
Winning the hearts and minds: The human aspect of migration
Migrating legacy infrastructure is not a superficial upgrade using existing workflows. It often requires changes to business processes and to the way teams work.
That need for a broader transformation is reflected in delivery risk: major public sector digital and technology programmes are 60% more likely than non-tech projects to receive a high-risk “Red” rating. This is why government standards emphasise continually validated user needs. Mapping operational practices early helps cloud deployments support frontline environments while meeting accessibility and compliance requirements.
Bridging this gap requires structured change management from the earliest planning stages. Frameworks such as Prosci’s ADKAR model help build awareness and buy-in before deployment begins. Early engagement also helps teams across different delivery disciplines adapt to new ways of working, addressing barriers highlighted in the State of Digital Government Review2. Central government guidance reinforces the value of early stakeholder collaboration. Together, this evidence suggests that a dedicated adoption programme can make digital transformations up to three times more effective.
Next steps: Mapping your cloud voice journey
Interested in what modern communications transformation looks like in practice?
Register your interest for our upcoming public sector roundtable with techUK and Insight. Leaders including the Ministry of Justice will share lessons from modernising critical communications, with the event's date to be announced shortly. In the meantime, you can book an AI UC Readiness Assessment or Citizen Engagement Workshop to identify risks, priorities and next steps.
Source: State of Digital Government Review (January 2025), published by the UK Department for Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT) and the Government Digital Service.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/a-strategic-approach-to-managing-pbx-migration-risk.html
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