A Strategy Long Overdue: The EU’s New Vision for the Black Sea
The EU’s Black Sea strategy is a vital first step towards protecting the region, and how it is implemented will serve as a key test of the EU’s credibility.
On 28 May 2025, the EU revealed a much needed Black Sea strategy, finally signalling a long-overdue recognition of the region’s critical geopolitical importance and an urgency to have a long-term strategy on countering Russian aggression. In her remarks, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas acknowledged that ‘the security of the Black Sea is vital also to European security’.
While much about the implementation of this strategy remains unknown at this stage, it is increasingly evident that the EU is trying to shift from a reactive posture to a more pre-emptive, strategic approach towards the Black Sea region – a space that is likely to remain a central arena of confrontation between Russia and the West. In the absence of the EU’s coherent Black Sea strategy, until the beginning of the 2022 full-scale war in Ukraine, the Kremlin has long pursued a consistent strategy in the region, often effectively advancing its objectives, while largely escaping sustained Western scrutiny.
