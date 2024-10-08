A strong foundation in Reception and key stage 1 sets children up for success

Ofsted has today published a report looking at how schools support children to develop the foundational knowledge and skills they need by the end of key stage 1, to give them the best chance of educational success later on.

Not all children are finishing key stage 1 with the foundational skills and knowledge they need – particularly the most vulnerable and disadvantaged.

Evidence that teaching of early reading is improving, but weaknesses remain in some schools’ English curriculums.

Strong curriculum and teaching have greatest impact on children who begin school with the lowest starting points.

Schools continue to face significant challenges in dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the behaviour and social skills of children currently in Reception and key stage 1. Today’s report identifies areas it might be particularly important for schools to focus on.

Read the report ‘Strong foundations in the first years of school’.

While all schools recognise the importance of the earliest years of a child’s education, the report finds that disadvantaged children who need the most help to secure strong learning aren’t always finishing key stage 1 with the foundational knowledge and skills they will need throughout the rest of their education – the ability to communicate, read, write and calculate as well as strong physical, emotional and social development. This is making it harder for these children to learn in later key stages.

The report highlights that the teaching of early reading is improving but notes that, beyond the teaching of phonics, schools’ English curriculums are often not effective. Inspectors found that too often children are asked to complete complex reading and writing tasks before they have been taught and practised the knowledge and skills needed to be successful.

The report also makes clear that strong curriculum and teaching have the greatest impact on children who begin school with the lowest starting points. As a result, any weaknesses in curriculum, teaching or assessment are widening the gaps that already exist between these children, particularly those with special educational needs, and their peers.

Inspectors found that one of the main barriers to children’s learning in Reception and key stage 1 is where the foundational knowledge they need to know is not clearly identified in the curriculum. This often leaves teachers unsure about what to prioritise in their teaching and assessment.

The report also notes that chosen teaching methods are not always helping children learn what they need to know, and assessment sometimes fails to help teachers understand what children are able to do. For example, children may be expected to write a story before they have been taught how to form letters and spell the words they want to write.

Ofsted identifies several examples of good practice. For example, some schools have adapted their curriculum to emphasise language development in response to an increasing number of children joining Reception with speech, language and communication difficulties.

The report makes a series of recommendations for schools to ensure children build the foundational knowledge and skills they need by the end of key stage 1, including:

making sure that the foundational knowledge and skills that children will need for later learning are clearly set out in the curriculum

providing children with sufficient opportunities to practise using their foundational knowledge and skills so they become fully embedded

making sure that teaching methods are suited to the subject being taught and what children already know

ensuring that assessment can pick up children’s misunderstandings quickly so that teachers are able to support those who need extra help at the earliest possible stage

making sure that end of key stage assessments do not disproportionately influence decisions about curriculum and teaching methods

Sir Martyn Oliver, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, said:

A child’s first few years at school are vitally important to their future learning and development. We know that by providing children with an excellent early education, we can set them up with the tools they need to flourish throughout the later stage of their education. It’s encouraging that there has been some good progress in improving the teaching of early reading and mathematics in primary schools. But schools are still having to navigate the impact of the pandemic, and many children are still catching up on lost learning. It is those children who are most vulnerable who benefit most from a strong start to their education. I hope this report helps teachers and school leaders in developing a curriculum that provides all children with the knowledge and skills that they need.

