A success story for Welsh publishing
Creative Wales to lead its first major trade mission to 75th Frankfurt Book Fair/ Frankfurter Buchmesse from 18 to 22 October.
The Frankfurt Book Fair is the world’s leading venue for printed and digital content and will be an opportunity for publishing experts to meet with partners from the technology and creative industries such as film and games, to exchange ideas, be inspired, try out new technologies and cultivate contacts.
Latest figures from 2022 data show that the publishing sector in Wales turns over £429 million annually, with 965 businesses making up the industry, many of which are micro-operations. Between 2021 and 2022 the sector saw an increase in employment of almost 20%, with a total of 11,000 people in Wales now employed.
Led by Creative Wales with the support of the Books Council for Wales, 13 publishers and organisations are set to attend the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair – a strong representation from Wales at one the highest profile book fairs in the World.
The companies attending are: Atebol, Buzz Publishers, Crown House Publishing Ltd, Firefly Press, Graffeg, Graham Lawler Media and Publishing, Honno Welsh Women’s Press, Lucent Dreaming, Publishing Wales, Seren, University of Wales Press, Wales Literature Exchange / Literature Across Frontiers and Y Lolfa.
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, yesterday said:
I’m delighted that we have such a strong representation from Wales attending this high-profile event. This will be an excellent platform for these Welsh publishers and organisations to showcase and tell the story of the publishing sector in Wales. We might be small but we’re a mighty nation shaped by our people, inspired by our places and alive with creative talent.
In looking at the next chapter for the sector - we want to support creative businesses and boost the industry by offering access to a skilled workforce and the best infrastructure, while creating opportunities to access global markets through international trade missions like Frankfurt Book Fair.
Helgard Krause, Chief Executive of the Books Council of Wales yesterday said:
We are delighted to join Creative Wales and our partners from the publishing sector at Frankfurt Book Fair, and to help showcase the publishing industry in Wales on an international stage at the largest content fair in the world. Recent years have seen outstanding achievements in the sector in Wales, in both Welsh and English-language literature and this is a very timely opportunity to promote and celebrate the very best of books and content from and about Wales.
Penny Thomas, Publisher, Firefly Press, yesterday said:
To have such a high-profile Wales stand at Frankfurt International Bookfair this year, following the success of the Publishing Wales stand at London Book Fair in the spring, is a fantastic boost for the sector's international trade aspirations. Wales has many great authors, books and publishers which we are very proud to showcase on the Creative Wales stand.
