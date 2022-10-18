Association for Project Management
|Printable version
A successful night at the Association Excellence Awards
The Association for Project Management (APM) Corporate Partnership Programme took first prize at this year's Association Excellence Awards.
The Association Excellence Awards recognise the vital work that associations, trade bodies, professional organisations and chartered institutes do for their members. APM's Corporate Partnership Programme, which brings together organisations who are passionate about project management and provides opportunities to collaborate, was named the winner in the 'Best Association Partnership or Collaboration' category.
The judges yesterday commented:
"This was a very strong partnership demonstrating effectiveness."
APM Chief Executive, Professor Adam Boddison, was on hand to collect the award, together with Director of Membership and Business Development, Rebecca Fox, and members of APM's Service Innovation team.
Also on the night, Project, APM's quarterly journal, won a Bronze award in the category of 'Best Association Newsletter, Blog, Online or Physical Publication (circulation over 20,000)'.
The 2021 APM Project Management Awards were also shortlisted in the 'Best Association Virtual or Hybrid Event' category.
The event, held at the Kia Oval in London, was hosted by comedian, singer and actor Jess Robinson, who yesterday commented:
"Well done to all our entrants. You should be incredibly proud of all the work you do for your members."
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/a-successful-night-at-the-association-excellence-awards/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Accelerating diversity key to delivering projects fit for end users18/10/2022 10:20:00
As Black History Month continues to honour the history of Black communities and champion the achievements made towards greater equality, we speak to Mac Alonge, Chief Executive of The Equal Group, about what more can be done to accelerate Black inclusion in the workplace and why doing so is important to projects.
APM Thames Valley branch Project Management Challenge Competition 2022/23 is open!17/10/2022 16:20:00
The annual Thames Valley Branch (TVB) Project Management (PM) Challenge for 2022/23 has launched, taking it into its tenth year as a competition for developing project management professionals; and we are currently taking applications from interested teams.
Stakeholder engagement in the hybrid world – SWWE Virtual Meet Up12/10/2022 16:20:00
We had 12 people dial in from the southwest region and one person in Pakistan on 29 September 2022. The event went very well.
World Menopause Day: APM takes action on menopause11/10/2022 10:20:00
Did you know that October 18 is World Menopause Day? In the UK, women make up nearly half the workforce, but around 900,000 have quit their jobs because of the menopause.
APM Scotland Branch Project Challenge 2022-23 competition now open for entries!10/10/2022 10:20:00
APM is delighted to announce that the APM Scotland branch project challenge competition is now open!
Just launched: the APM Community app07/10/2022 13:20:00
A new app for members of Association for Project Management (APM) means they can connect with project professionals from around the world more easily than ever.
Members urged to vote for trustees they want to see join the APM board03/10/2022 13:20:00
Full and Fellow members of Association for Project Management (APM) are being encouraged to cast their votes in this year’s trustee elections, to choose the people they want to see on the organisation’s Board of Trustees.
First university course to gain Route 2 Recognised Assessment from APM welcomes new students30/09/2022 15:10:00
A new group of learners has started work on a one-of-a-kind master’s degree that will put graduates on the road to Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) status.