A successful night at the Association Excellence Awards

The Association for Project Management (APM) Corporate Partnership Programme took first prize at this year's Association Excellence Awards.

The Association Excellence Awards recognise the vital work that associations, trade bodies, professional organisations and chartered institutes do for their members. APM's Corporate Partnership Programme, which brings together organisations who are passionate about project management and provides opportunities to collaborate, was named the winner in the 'Best Association Partnership or Collaboration' category.

The judges yesterday commented:

"This was a very strong partnership demonstrating effectiveness."

APM Chief Executive, Professor Adam Boddison, was on hand to collect the award, together with Director of Membership and Business Development, Rebecca Fox, and members of APM's Service Innovation team.

Also on the night, Project, APM's quarterly journal, won a Bronze award in the category of 'Best Association Newsletter, Blog, Online or Physical Publication (circulation over 20,000)'.

The 2021 APM Project Management Awards were also shortlisted in the 'Best Association Virtual or Hybrid Event' category.

The event, held at the Kia Oval in London, was hosted by comedian, singer and actor Jess Robinson, who yesterday commented: