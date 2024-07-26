A summer at the circus is underway at the IFS Cloud Cable Car

The IFS Cloud Cable Car has been transformed with a circus theme for the school summer holidays, working in partnership with new operator FirstGroup

Aimed at children to keep them engaged while queuing, jugglers and acrobats will perform, alongside hula hoop and balloon making workshops

FirstGroup's contract to operate the IFS Cloud Cable Car commenced on 28 June

Over the school summer holidays, customers at the IFS Cloud Cable Car will be welcomed by circus-themed decorations and an array of circus entertainers while they engage in one of Britain's favourite pastimes, queuing. Jugglers, acrobats, and other circus acts will be entertaining customers throughout the summer before they board the Cable Car's iconic gondolas, which link the Greenwich Peninsula with the Royal Docks area on the north bank of the River Thames.

From 29 July to 1 September, afternoon performances for customers in the queue will take place on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Alongside queue entertainers, customers can also expect to be welcomed with circus themed music, workshops on hula hoops and balloon making, candyfloss and popcorn carts, and photo opportunities with circus themed decorations. All of the entertainment is free and targeted especially at children to help keep them engaged and excited before their journeys. The Cable Car mascot, Engie Bear, will also be present every day throughout the summer to support the fun and festivities.

Josh Crompton, TfL's Head of the IFS Cloud Cable Car, said: "The school summer holidays is one the busiest times of the year for the Cable Car and we are very excited to launch this programme of events around the circus theme to bolster the experience for our customers as they wait in line for their journeys. We will of course continue to get our customers to the gondolas in good time, they'll just have a bit more fun in the lead up to them."

The Cable Car is open 07:00 - 21:00 Monday - Thursday, 07:00 - 23:00 Friday, 08:00 - 23:00 Saturday, and 09:00 - 21:00 Sunday. With one-way journeys starting from just £6 for adults, £3 for children, and under-5s travelling for free, the Cable Car provides a unique day out for families, groups, couples, and individuals. Advance bookings can enable up to 30 per cent discount on tickets and groups of up to ten people can travel in their own private cabin at no extra charge.

More than ten years after opening, the IFS Cloud Cable Car continues to be a success with Londoners and visitors to the capital. Initially popular for journeys between London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games events at The O2 and ExCeL London, it is now a leading attraction in London and the UK as well as being a public transport mode, with increasing leisure and sightseeing trips, as well as being used for travel between the north and south of the River Thames. The proximity of the Cable Car to a multitude of hotels, restaurants, and services on both sides of the river opens the city up for people to explore both sides of the river.

There have been tens of millions of journeys made on the Cable Car since opening in 2012, supporting major regeneration in both the Royal Docks and Greenwich Peninsula. It links with the new Elizabeth line station at Custom House, just a short walk away for services towards Paddington or Abbey Wood, or with DLR services from Royal Victoria or Custom House for ExCeL London. The Cable Car also provides a direct route to the new City Hall based beside the north terminal in Newham.

Earlier this year, the contract to operate the IFS Cloud Cable Car was awarded to FirstGroup. The contract officially commenced on 28 June 2024 and has an initial core five-year term with the option for FirstGroup to extend for a further three years. Alongside day-to-day operations, over the life of the contract FirstGroup will also promote the Cable Car as a must visit leisure attraction in the UK and establish work placements for school students in the local boroughs of Greenwich and Newham as part of their educational outreach initiative.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director, Open Access, Tram & Cable, First Rail, said: "We are delighted to have taken over the operations of the IFS Cloud Cable Car and are very pleased with the smooth transition so far. We are looking forward to working in partnership with TfL in its vision to promote the Cable Car as a leader in London's leisure market and deliver a number of improvements to the service. This circus promotion is a great example of an innovative idea to encourage more visitors to this iconic attraction."

Notes to editors

The circus theme at IFS Cloud Cable Car officially got underway on 18 July. The theme will remain throughout the summer school holidays, ending on 1 September

The latest information for planned performances throughout the summer can be accessed via the IFS Cloud Cable Car social media platforms: Instagram: ifslondoncablecar Facebook: ifslondoncablecar TikTok: @ifslondoncablecar

Advance bookings for the Cable Car can enable up to 30 per cent discount on tickets

When purchased more than 7 days in advance, a peak ticket online costs £10.20, when booked more than 5 days in advance but less than 7 it costs £10.80, when booked more than 3 days in advance but less than 5 it costs £11.40, and when booked on the day or up to 3 days in advance it costs £12

Peak times are weekends, bank holidays and school summer holidays

When purchased more than 7 days in advance, an off-peak ticket online costs £8.40, when booked more than 5 days in advance but less than 7 it costs £9, when booked more than 3 days in advance but less than 5 it costs £9.50, and when booked on the day or up to 3 days in advance it costs £10

Further information on the IFS Cloud Cable Car fares can be accessed here: https://tfl.gov.uk/fares/find-fares/ifs-cloud-cable-car-fares

Cable Car customers can also take to the sky in style with a special Celebration experience. A Celebration experience provides customers with a priority fast-track ticket to skip the queues, a private cabin, and a glass of Prosecco or soft drink per person. Prices for the experience start from £28 per adult

