Scottish Government
|Printable version
A summer payment to around 90,000 carers
Carer’s Allowance Supplement to be paid this June.
Around 90,000 carers are set to receive Carer’s Allowance Supplement this June – an additional payment of £293.50.
The payment is extra money for people who receive Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance on a particular date.
Only available in Scotland, the summer payment will be made between 18 and 19 June 2025. Carers are eligible if they received Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance on 14 April 2025.
Carers eligible for the payment will receive a letter from Social Security Scotland before the payment is made. Carers do not need to apply as it is paid automatically to everyone who is eligible.
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:
“This benefit was the first that we introduced when we formed Social Security Scotland back in 2018. It’s an additional payment to recognise the important contribution of unpaid carers in Scotland. A payment not made anywhere else in the UK.
“It’s another example of how we’ve built a radically different social security system in Scotland, with dignity, fairness and respect at its heart.”
Claire Cairns, Director at The Coalition of Carers in Scotland added: “At a time when many carers are struggling to pay the bills, while providing essential support to loved ones, this payment is a vital acknowledgment of their role and a much-needed financial boost that helps ease some of the pressure they face every day.”
If a carer is eligible for Carer’s Allowance Supplement but has not received a letter or payment by 30 June 2025, they should contact Social Security Scotland free on 0800 182 2222.
The next Carer’s Allowance Supplement will be paid in December 2025.
Background
- Carer’s Allowance Supplement is paid twice a year. It’s an extra payment for eligible unpaid carers who are getting Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance on the qualifying date. It is paid automatically without the need to apply. Carers who have a genuine and sufficient link to Scotland but live outside the UK in the European Economic Area, Switzerland or Gibraltar may be eligible. Find out more Applying outside of Scotland – mygov.scot
- Other benefits available for carers from Social Security Scotland, including Carer Support Payment and Young Carer Grant, can be found at mygov.scot/carers
- Information on other support for carers, such as financial support, wellbeing support and short breaks from caring, can be found at Help if you're a carer – mygov.scot
- The Coalition of Carers is a coalition of unpaid carers and local carer organisations who work to promote the voice of carers in the development of services, policy and legislation. Its aim is to improve carers’ rights and recognition in Scotland. Coalition of Carers in Scotland – Carers Rights in Scotland
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/a-summer-payment-to-around-90-000-carers/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Improving lives through local climate action30/05/2025 12:05:00
Scotland’s Climate Action Hubs to receive £6 million funding.
Agricultural industry profit recovers in 202429/05/2025 15:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released 2024 figures on total income from farming, the official measure of the profit (output minus costs) of the agricultural industry in Scotland.
Justice Analytical Services: Areas of Research Interest29/05/2025 13:05:00
This document sets out the current Areas of Research Interest (ARI) for the Scottish Government’s Justice Analytical Services Division.
UK Government urged to abandon disability benefit cuts29/05/2025 12:05:00
Letter from Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville to Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall.
Monthly GDP Estimates for March29/05/2025 11:05:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Part-time Sheriff removed from office29/05/2025 10:05:00
Tribunal found John Halley ‘unfit for judicial office’.
New agreement to strengthen Scottish and Ukrainian business ties28/05/2025 15:15:00
Supporting the recovery and rebuilding of Ukraine.