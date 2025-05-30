A summer payment to around 90,000 carers

Carer’s Allowance Supplement to be paid this June.

Around 90,000 carers are set to receive Carer’s Allowance Supplement this June – an additional payment of £293.50.

The payment is extra money for people who receive Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance on a particular date.

Only available in Scotland, the summer payment will be made between 18 and 19 June 2025. Carers are eligible if they received Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance on 14 April 2025.

Carers eligible for the payment will receive a letter from Social Security Scotland before the payment is made. Carers do not need to apply as it is paid automatically to everyone who is eligible.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“This benefit was the first that we introduced when we formed Social Security Scotland back in 2018. It’s an additional payment to recognise the important contribution of unpaid carers in Scotland. A payment not made anywhere else in the UK. “It’s another example of how we’ve built a radically different social security system in Scotland, with dignity, fairness and respect at its heart.”

Claire Cairns, Director at The Coalition of Carers in Scotland added: “At a time when many carers are struggling to pay the bills, while providing essential support to loved ones, this payment is a vital acknowledgment of their role and a much-needed financial boost that helps ease some of the pressure they face every day.”

If a carer is eligible for Carer’s Allowance Supplement but has not received a letter or payment by 30 June 2025, they should contact Social Security Scotland free on 0800 182 2222.

The next Carer’s Allowance Supplement will be paid in December 2025.

