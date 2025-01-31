A third of birthing women vaccinated in the first month of RSV offer

Over a third of women giving birth got the new RSV vaccine in September, protecting newborns from severe illness.

The new maternal Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine rolled out in September saw more than 1 in 3 women giving birth take up the offer during the first month, giving vital protection to newborns from the first day of life against what can be a severe and life-threatening illness.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data from NHS GP practice records shows 33.6% of women who delivered in September had the RSV vaccine.

With women delivering in September having a relatively short window to take up the offer, the data shows the new maternal RSV programme got off to a positive start in its first month of introduction. Further coverage data for October births, with pregnant women having had a longer window in which to get vaccinated, will be published in a month’s time.

The most recent week-to-week data from the NHS in England shows that over 140,000 pregnant women have now been vaccinated since the programme launched in September.

Pregnant women should be offered their RSV vaccine around the time of the 28-week antenatal appointment. Anyone who hasn’t heard by this stage should contact their maternity service or GP practice to make an appointment to ensure they don’t leave their newborn vulnerable to the virus.

The data shows considerable variability in uptake by ethnic group ranging from 11% in women of mixed white and black Caribbean ethnicity to over 50% in white Irish and Chinese ethnic groups.

RSV accounts for around 30,000 hospitalisations of children under 5 in the UK every year, and tragically causes 20 to 30 infant deaths.

Despite infecting around 90% of children within the first 2 years of life, RSV is not something that many people are aware of. It typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, it can lead to severe lung infections like pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis and is a leading cause of infant mortality globally.

Having the vaccine during every pregnancy is the best way to protect your baby against RSV, as the vaccine boosts your immune system to produce more antibodies against the virus, and these then pass through the placenta to help protect your baby from the day they are born.

To highlight the important protection provided by the RSV vaccine offered in pregnancy, UKHSA has produced new materials for pregnant women. These resources help to explain the impact of RSV infection and how by getting the RSV vaccine in pregnancy, women help protect their babies in the first few months of life when they are most at risk. The resources also act as a visual reminder to get vaccinated.

Dr Conall Watson, Consultant Epidemiologist, UKHSA, said:

The RSV vaccine offers a vital opportunity for any mums-to-be to protect their babies from severe RSV lung infection and it’s encouraging to see the RSV programme getting off to such a positive start with over a third of women who gave birth in September having had the vaccine. Every year in the UK around 30,000 under 5s are hospitalised, and tragically RSV causes 20 to 30 infant deaths. That is why every pregnant woman is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as they reach 28 weeks – providing protection for their newborn against RSV in the vulnerable early months of life.

