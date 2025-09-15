Scottish Government
|Printable version
A Trading Nation - Updating Scotland's Country and Sector Prioritisation
This paper sets out the analytical update to the country and sector priorities underpinning the Scottish Government's export strategy, A Trading Nation. It also provides an update to the methodology used in this analysis.
Overview of Analytical Framework
The Scottish Government published its plan for growing Scotland’s exports, Scotland: A Trading Nation in May 2019. The strategy was evidence-based with quantitative analysis conducted by the Scottish Government’s Office of the Chief Economic Adviser (OCEA). The analysis resulted in a priority list of Scotland’s trading partner countries and sectors. Details of the methodology can be found in the analytical methodology note.
This paper provides an update to the country and sector prioritisation that underpinned A Trading Nation. Using updated statistics from domestic and international trade, business and economy datasets, the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser (OCEA) produced an updated list and graphic of priority markets and sectors. This can be found in Figure 1 below. The updated priority sector list can be found in Figure 2 below.
A major part of this work was updating Scotland’s trade data tool – the Export Value Gap - which benchmarks Scotland’s export performance in market-sector combinations against competitor countries to better understand where Scotland’s exports are performing well against its peers and where opportunities for growth exist. This tool helped shape the initial Export Plan and the focus of activity.
This quantitative research provided a strong foundation which was constructively challenged by country specific qualitative research by policy officials that considered eight forward-looking issues that could have a bearing on future international demand for Scottish goods and exports.
This combined analysis was shared and assessed in a comprehensive consultation exercise with many key business and delivery partners, to ensure the conclusions drawn reflected their real-world experience.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/trading-nation-updating-scotlands-country-sector-prioritisation/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scotland hosts global gaming summit15/09/2025 15:05:00
First Minister welcomes industry leaders to global showcase.
Scottish offshore wind delegation heads to Japan15/09/2025 12:05:00
Showcasing Scotland’s renewable energy potential and innovation.
Reduction in vacant and derelict land12/09/2025 15:05:00
Scottish Government investment continues to help drive progress.
Offshore wind energy - sectoral marine plan - innovation and targeted oil and gas decarbonisation: further research - social impact assessment12/09/2025 13:05:00
This study explores community perspectives on the anticipated social and economic impacts on offshore wind farms, identifies gaps in the draft strategic environmental impact assessment (SEIA) and provides recommendations for its refinement.
Scottish blue carbon action plan11/09/2025 15:05:00
Plan setting out how consideration of blue carbon habitats is being integrated into marine policies and priority actions to address key evidence gaps.
Social Impact Assessment: Further Research to Support the SEIA for the Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy and Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas Decarbonisation11/09/2025 13:05:00
This study explores community perspectives on the anticipated social and economic impacts on offshore wind farms, identifies gaps in the draft SEIA and provides recommendations for its refinement.
Supporting people at risk of going missing11/09/2025 11:20:00
Police investigations drop after national framework is implemented.
Boosting trade during global uncertainty11/09/2025 10:15:00
Increasing investment and new priority export markets.
Drinking Water in Scotland 202410/09/2025 16:15:00
Issued on behalf of the Drinking Water Quality Regulator for Scotland