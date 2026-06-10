A UK Perspective on NATO DIANA's Mission Track Programme

For many emerging technology companies, the challenge is not developing innovative solutions – it is finding a route to adoption.

This is one of the reasons why NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) programme has become an important initiative for dual-use technology companies across the Alliance. By connecting innovators with end users, test facilities, mentors and procurement pathways, DIANA helps bridge the gap between promising technology and operational capability.

For JET Connectivity, participation in DIANA has provided valuable insight into how innovation can move more rapidly from concept to deployment.

Following selection into the first phase of the accelerator in January 2026, JET Connectivity was recently confirmed as one of only five companies across NATO to progress into the Mission Track programme, and the only UK company confirmed in the intake to date.

The achievement was recognised by Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP, who yesterday said:

"This is fantastic recognition of British innovation at its best. This is exactly the kind of cutting-edge capability that NATO needs and I'm proud to see a British company leading the way. "The UK's commitment to defence innovation is unwavering. JET Connectivity's achievement demonstrates British technology is at the forefront of keeping our Alliance safe."

The achievement was also welcomed by Alex Baker MP, Member of Parliament for Aldershot and Farnborough and member of the Defence Select Committee:

"What an achievement for Farnborough based JET Connectivity to be chosen as one of just five companies from more than 3,600 applicants, especially as the only UK Sovereign supplier chosen. Farnborough has always played a vital role in our country's security. JET's success continues that proud local story, while showing why we must back UK dual-use technology businesses to scale, compete and strengthen our national security."

While recognition is encouraging, the greatest value of programmes such as DIANA lies in the opportunities they create for collaboration and capability development.

As James Thomas, Founder and CEO of JET Connectivity, yesterday explained:

"JET Connectivity has surged forward in capability thanks, in no small part, to the support from the VTT Dual-Use Launchpad in Finland and the funding, mentoring and networking provided through NATO's DIANA programme."

For companies operating in communications, resilience and national security, access to testing environments and operational expertise can be transformative. The ability to validate use cases, challenge assumptions and engage directly with military users often accelerates development far more effectively than funding alone.

This was certainly our experience through engagement with NATO partners and the Finnish Defence Forces.

As our Chief Commercial Officer, Nicolas Calvelo Santos, noted:

"Visiting Finland to engage with the 5G/6G test centre and working with mentors across NATO and the FDF has propelled our roadmap development and use case validation. Our advanced communications platform is now seen as a pivotal ingredient to add to NATO's partners capabilities."

Increasingly, nations are seeking technologies that are adaptable, interoperable and rapidly deployable. Programmes such as DIANA recognise that successful innovation requires more than technical excellence; it requires access to users, networks and procurement mechanisms capable of accelerating adoption.

The success of UK companies within initiatives such as NATO DIANA demonstrates the strength of the nation's innovation ecosystem and the value of collaboration between industry, government and international partners. As defence continues to evolve in response to an increasingly complex security environment, programmes that help accelerate the journey from innovation to adoption will play an increasingly important role in strengthening the Alliance's collective security.