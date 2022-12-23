Welsh Government
|Printable version
A Ukrainian Christmas made in Wales: The Welsh hosts planning Welsh and Ukrainian festive celebrations after welcoming refugees into their home
“How often do you genuinely get a chance to help somebody and make a difference?”
Those were the words of Nathan Gardner who welcomed a Ukrainian family into his home at the end of November.
The Business Officer from Dinas Powys, along with his wife and two daughters, were matched with Nadiia and her daughter after a successful home visit by Vale of Glamorgan Council. The pair were forced to flee Ukraine following the outbreak of war in February.
Seeing the atrocities of Putin’s actions, Nathan and his family discussed the idea of becoming hosts and voted unanimously to open their door to displaced Ukrainians.
It is a decision Nathan said he was really proud of:
Why wouldn’t you try to help? Their lives have been turned upside down through no fault of their own.
It’s a big decision and one you need to talk through seriously with loved ones, but while we might complain about what’s happening in our day-to-day lives, those issues are trivial in comparison to what Ukrainian people have experienced.
Adamant to ensure Nadiia and her daughter could arrive in time for advent, Nathan began making some changes to the family home – including moving his two daughters into the same bedroom to make space.
He said:
After the last year, I wanted Nadiia’s daughter to have the chance to experience the run-up to Christmas an 11-year-old should.
At that age, they shouldn’t be able to tell the difference between what a bomb sounds like and what a tank round sounds like. It’s just wrong.
Seeing her transform into a care-free child again is priceless.
Nadiia is now working at a restaurant in Cardiff, while her daughter finishes her school day in the Vale of Glamorgan by also doing her Ukrainian schoolwork to ensure she doesn’t fall behind on the curriculum.
Now the whole household are looking forward to the festive season as Nathan’s family will first give their guests the experience of a British Christmas before they then treat the family to a traditional Ukrainian New Year.
They will be joined by other Ukrainian families – who live locally – to stay the night, one of whom fled Ukraine with Nadiia through Estonia.
Nathan added:
We’ll be eating duck, which is traditional for the time of year in Ukraine, at around 11pm, before seeing in 2023 surrounded by friends and family – when we’ll discuss the year just gone and the hopes for the twelve months ahead.
I know deep down our Ukrainian friends will be hoping that next year they can spend the festive season in their own homes. Until they’re able to, we can keep them safe.
Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt said:
I want to thank Nathan and his family, and all those across Wales who have been hosting people from Ukraine.
Your help and kindness has been an invaluable part of our Nation of Sanctuary approach.
Many Ukrainian people have told us how thankful they are for the support Wales has offered and I hope stories like Nathan’s will encourage more people to open up their homes to more Ukrainians in their hour of need.
You can help people coming to Wales from Ukraine by offering them a place to stay in your home or a property you own by visiting: Offer a home in Wales to refugees from Ukraine.
The Welsh Government is also funding Housing Justice Cymru to provide training, advice and support to hosts in Wales. You can email them at UkraineHostSupport@housingjustice.org.uk or call 01654 550 550, for advice and support on a range of queries relating to your hosting experience.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/ukrainian-christmas-made-wales-welsh-hosts-planning-welsh-and-ukrainian-festive-celebrations
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data22/12/2022 13:05:00
The Welsh Government has responded to the latest NHS Performance data published today (22 December).
New pilot programme giving young people insight into the world of work20/12/2022 16:20:00
A new pilot project helping to prepare young people for a career and to understand their working rights has begun as part of the new Curriculum for Wales.
Welsh goods export values recover to beyond pre-pandemic levels to total £19.4 billion20/12/2022 15:15:00
Goods export values by Welsh businesses have recovered beyond pre-pandemic levels and totalled £19.4 billion for the year ending September 2022, an increase of more than a third compared to the previous 12-month period and £1.7 billion higher than the year ending September 2019, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
Minister for Climate Change's response to COP15 agreement20/12/2022 14:10:00
The Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, has responded to the latest agreement that has been reached at COP15 in Montreal.
New project aims to eradicate Sheep Scab from Wales20/12/2022 11:05:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has awarded Coleg Sir Gar a three-year contract to work on eradicating Sheep Scab in Wales.
£7m digital system will improve maternity services in Wales20/12/2022 09:05:00
Vital information about the health of pregnant women and their unborn babies will be shared much faster with a new all-Wales digital system for maternity services in Wales, being created by a £7m investment from the Welsh Government.
Minister launches new initiative to encourage more Welsh food onto public sector plates in Wales19/12/2022 16:38:00
The Welsh Government has launched a new initiative to encourage more local spending on food by the Welsh NHS, schools and local government to help support Welsh producers, create more jobs and boost prosperity in local communities, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething announced recently (17 December 2022).
Deeside site on Rolls Royce SMR shortlist19/12/2022 14:05:00
The inclusion of the Gateway site in Deeside on the shortlist of three sites for the Rolls Royce SMR factory to produce key components for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), shows the strength of the skills and expertise in North Wales, Ministers have said.
Proposed new licensing scheme to level the playing field and improve the standard of visitor accommodation in Wales19/12/2022 11:05:00
The Welsh Government recently (16 December 2022) launched a consultation on establishing a statutory licensing scheme for all visitor accommodation providers in Wales.
Hundreds of extra community beds to help people leave hospital quicker this winter19/12/2022 09:05:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan and WLGA leader Andrew Morgan have announced more than 500 extra step-down beds and community care packages for Wales this winter, to help people get care closer to home and free up hospital beds.