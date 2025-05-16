A UN-facilitated political process can deliver lasting peace, stability and security for Libya: UK Statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Legal Adviser Colin McIntyre at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.

I will make three points.

First, let me express the UK’s deep concern at the escalation of violence which has occurred in Tripoli over recent days.

This has included the use of heavy weaponry in densely populated areas, resulting in credible reports of civilian casualties.

This most recent escalation underscores the urgent need for a credible, UN-facilitated political process that can deliver lasting peace, stability and security for the Libyan people.

We welcome recent reports that the Libyan parties have agreed on a ceasefire and we urge that it be fully and unconditionally respected.

Secondly, we welcome the continued progress made by the Office of the Prosecutor during this reporting period.

We note, for example, the 20 additional Missions undertaken by the Office of the Prosecutor over recent months and especially welcome the increased engagement with civil society organisations described in the briefing today.

The unsealing of the arrest warrant against Osama Elmasry Njeem represents a further positive step, further strengthening the Office’s work in relation to crimes allegedly committed in detention facilities in Libya.

As mentioned in the briefing today, the national authorities in the UK engaged closely with the Court in relation to this matter, including freezing Mr Njeem’s bank accounts in the United Kingdom.

We were pleased to read in the report of some positive steps taken by the authorities in Libya over recent months. This includes the arrest of a number of perpetrators of crimes allegedly committed in Tarhunah, at least two of whom remain subject to ICC arrest warrants.

However, we also note that the Office of the Prosecutor has requested further assistance, both in order to gain access to investigative files and to assist with the surrender of suspects.

We also warmly welcome the decision just announced by the government of Libya to submit a declaration under Article 12, Paragraph 3 of the Rome Statute. This is clearly an important and very positive development.

Mr President, it is clear that cooperation remains key to the Court’s work. It is therefore important that all States fulfil their obligations pursuant to UN Security Council resolution 1970 and the Rome Statute, including in relation to those subject to ICC arrest warrants.

Mr President, let me conclude by reiterating the UK’s strong support for the International Criminal Court and for its independence.

It is important that the Court is able to carry out its mandate free from sanctions or other measures which interfere with the work of the Court or its officials.