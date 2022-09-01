A vision of the future: £750K available for novel early stage concepts that may disrupt the defence landscape

Help DASA and Dstl discover creative technologies and concepts that may disrupt the future of defence

DASA has launched a new Themed Competition: Disruptive Science and Technology Impacting the Future of Defence

Funded by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).

Up to £750k funding available for disruptive, early stage ideas and concepts may be used as the basis for further research within the Defence Science and Technology Futures (DSTF) Programme

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is pleased to launch a new Themed Competition, Disruptive Science and Technology Impacting the Future of Defence. Run on behalf of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), this competition seeks exciting concepts, technologies, or ideas that may disrupt the future of defence.

The outcome of this competition is anticipated to be a pool of novel Science and Technology (S&T) ideas / concepts that may disrupt the defence landscape and have the potential to lead to radical change.

Key dates and funding

£750k (exc. VAT) funding is available for this Themed Competition. The value of each funded submission is £50k.

The deadline to submit a proposal is midday (BST) 12 October 2022

Getting ready for the technologies that will shape the future defence landscape

The Defence Science and Technology Futures (DSTF) Programme identifies novel early stage research which may have a significant game-changing or disruptive impact on future military capability.

The DSTF Programme recognises the need to look beyond the current, developed science and technology landscape, and this Themed Competition has been launched to support this need.

DASA and Dstl seek ideas that may underpin generation-after-next technology, concepts or approaches and could disrupt traditional technologies or ways of thinking. Proposals submitted to this competition will help defence understand how current novel Science and Technology (S&T) might develop and impact defence priorities, to help plan for the future, combat threats and take advantage of opportunities.

We are interested in low Technology Readiness Level (TRL) ideas (TRL 1-2) from any discipline. Proposals submitted for this competition do not need to fulfil contemporary defence requirements.

Requirement areas

This competition has one requirement area.

Requirement 1: Evaluating Disruptive S&T ideas and their impact on the Future of Defence

The goal of this requirement is to help Dstl develop an understanding of ideas to help determine their potential to be disruptive. Proposals should examine how the idea may fit within the future defence landscape, rather than the confines of contemporary technologies and capabilities.

Ideas that might help solve this requirement include:

early stage science and technology that currently do not have a defence application

ideas identified through horizon scanning or technology watch, that may be disruptive and should be researched further

ideas developed through brainstorming or other workshopping approaches that may have the potential to disrupt the future defence landscape but are at a very low Technology Readiness Level (TRL 1-2)

Any ideas submitted to this requirement must have a theoretical basis supported by reasoned explanation.

Webinar

16 September 2022

This webinar will provide more information on the challenge areas and how to submit a proposal. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions in the Q&A. If you would like to get involved, please register on the DASA Eventbrite page.

Submit a proposal

Do you have a potentially disruptive idea or concept that may disrupt the future of defence? Submit your idea and help the DSTF Programme improve its ability to research and prepare for the future defence technology landscape.

