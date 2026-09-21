A warm week ahead with watchpoints for rain and wind

The UK will see plenty of warm weather over the next couple of days, with temperatures climbing into the mid-20s Celsius for some.

There are also some weather watchpoints, with heavy rain possible on Wednesday and strong winds a possibility in the far northwest on Thursday.

High pressure will be the dominant influence across much of the UK through the start of the week, bringing warm conditions and some sunshine for many areas.

Today (Monday) will be dry, warm and sunny across southern parts of the UK, with light winds. Further north and west, cloud will increase at times, bringing the chance of some patchy rain. Temperatures could reach 24°C in southern areas and 22°C in the north.

Tuesday will see a cold front gradually move southeastwards across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Many areas will have a mix of cloud and brighter spells, while rain arrives into the northwest Scotland and Northern Ireland later in the day.

The warmest conditions are expected to remain in the southeast, where temperatures could reach 25°C, with a potential maximum of 26°C.

Changeable from Wednesday

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster, Tony Wisson said:

"The forecast becomes more changeable from Wednesday as a series of weather fronts move across the UK. There remains some uncertainty over the exact track of a frontal system on Wednesday which could bring a spell of heavy rain, particularly across eastern and southeastern Scotland, and potentially parts of northern and northeastern England. "We're closely monitoring this development and would encourage people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts over the coming days. It’s likely that many southern areas will remain largely dry. "It’s set to be a notably chilly night on Wednesday into Thursday, with a chance of localised air frost in some rural locations, as cooler air moves in from the northwest. "Thursday should bring long sunny spells for much of England and Wales, though we're also monitoring the potential for strong winds to affect the far northwest of the UK. Temperatures in London may reach around 22°C, but another cool night is likely to follow in the south. "With watchpoints ahead this week, it's a good idea to keep an eye on the forecast as the week goes on.”

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