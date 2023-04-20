A week left to apply for a postal or proxy vote at local council elections in Northern Ireland

The Electoral Commission is reminding voters across Northern Ireland who are unable to make it to their polling station on 18 May that time is running out to apply for a postal or proxy vote.

Completed applications must be returned to the Electoral Office by 5pm on Wednesday 26 April. Applicants can choose if they want postal ballot papers sent to them or if they wish to appoint someone they trust, a proxy, to vote on their behalf at the polling station.

Application forms and further guidance on applying can be found on the Electoral Office website www.eoni.org.uk (Opens in new window)

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission Northern Ireland, yesterday said:

“If you are unable to make it to the polling station on polling day then you can apply to vote by post or proxy. However, if you want to make sure that your voice is heard you must act quickly as the application deadline is fast approaching.”

If you registered to vote online, then you’ll need to include your Digital Registration Number (DRN) on your application to vote by post or proxy. If you’ve forgotten or misplaced your DRN a reminder or confirmation of the number can be requested by completing an online form on the Electoral Office website, www.eoni.org.uk (Opens in new window) or by calling their helpline on 028 9044 6680.

Anyone who is not registered to vote for the election has until Friday 28 April to register. Registration is quick and easy and can be done online at www.gov.uk/registertovote (Opens in new window)

