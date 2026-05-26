A Well-Adapted UK – reviewing the Climate Change Committee’s Fourth Climate Risk Assessment and what it means for business

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) published its Fourth Independent Assessment of UK Climate Risk, A Well-Adapted UK, on 20 May 2026. For the tech sector it is a message that the physical risks of climate change are already affecting the infrastructure businesses depend on, the investment case for adaptation is compelling and the role of the private sector in delivering a resilient UK is non-negotiable.

As the report notes, the UK was built for a climate that no longer exists. Global temperatures have already risen approximately 1.4°C above pre-industrial levels and even on an optimistic pathway, the world is tracking toward around 2°C of warming by 2050. A scenario of 4°C by 2100 cannot yet be ruled out and this is also discussed in the report. These risks are not abstract possibilities given we are already witnessing the consequences of climate change across the UK now.

The investment case for adaptation

According to the report, adaptation is not just a public good but is an economically rational investment for this country. The CCC’s analysis makes the case clearly in that acting now is dramatically cheaper than paying for the consequences of climate disaster and inaction later on.

The CCC estimates that approximately £11 billion per year (range £7–22 billion) in public and private investment is needed to adapt the UK's infrastructure, systems and communities to a 2°C world. The CCC believes that close to half of the required investment would come from the public sector, with the remainder needing to come from private investment. This sounds substantial but the returns in avoided damages, reduced healthcare costs, protected supply chains and preserved asset values, are expected to reach into the tens of billions. The CCC is clear that both the cost of adaptation and the value of avoided losses are likely underestimates, given data limitations.

It should be common sense to note that the cost of delay compounds. Damage that is already occurring could be avoided. Infrastructure decisions made now, from new housing to energy networks to drainage systems, lock in vulnerability for decades if climate risk is not considered. Taking action today is consistently cheaper than retrofitting resilience tomorrow.

Adaptation also delivers co-benefits that go well beyond the initial remit of the project. For instance, flood defence schemes improve local biodiversity and water quality, demand management in water systems reduces energy consumption and green infrastructure reduces urban heat while cutting air pollution.

Despite this compelling case, the CCC's assessment is damning about current progress. It argues that the UK’s adaptation framework and governance arrangements have not been fit for purpose. The vast majority of government adaptation commitments have seen virtually no meaningful progress over recent years. The UK's approach to adaptation has lacked the clear objectives, measurable targets and accountability structures that have driven success in emissions reduction.

What this means for the tech sector and business

The CCC notes very clearly that the government cannot deliver a well-adapted UK alone. In this, businesses are essential to any progress, with the report stating that the private sector is responsible for roughly half of the £11 billion annual investment needed. These are the owners of critical infrastructure, the enablers of adaptation solutions and the organisations best placed to embed climate resilience into supply chains and investment decisions.

The report points to four broad areas where business involvement will be essential:

Assessing and disclosing climate risk across assets, operations and supply chains to enabling better decision-making

Investing in resilience as part of normal planning and embedding climate risk into infrastructure design and processes

Innovating adaptation solutions and creating new markets in the process

Engaging in policy development to ensure that regulation, planning frameworks and financial incentives support private investment in adaptation

Financial institutions are also central to the adaptation story. Ensuring residual risks remain insurable, integrating physical climate risk into credit and investment decisions and channelling capital towards adaptation projects is vital for the long-term security of the UK’s assets and economy. The CCC notes that adaptation actions must help maintain the insurability of properties and assets.

14 key systems

The CCC structures its analysis and recommendations across 14 critical systems, recognising that climate risks do not sit neatly within single sectors — they cascade across them. Each system chapter sets out objectives, targets, actions and enablers for a well-adapted UK. Below is a brief overview of each.

Health

Heatwaves already cause thousands of early deaths annually. Hospitals, care homes and other critical settings will require significantly stronger cooling and heat resilience measures, alongside broader heat action planning across public services.

Built environment and communities

92% of homes could overheat by 2050. New buildings must be designed for future climates; existing housing stock needs retrofitting to manage heat and flood risk.

Public services

Schools, courts, prisons and emergency services face growing disruption from flooding and heat. Service continuity plans and climate-resilient building standards are needed urgently.

Cultural heritage

Coastal erosion, flooding and humidity changes threaten historic buildings and archives. The report highlights the growing need for strategic prioritisation and long-term planning for heritage assets exposed to climate risks.

Water and wastewater

Drought risk and water demand are growing while ageing infrastructure struggles with combined sewer overflows. Major investment in supply resilience and demand management is essential.

Energy

Grid infrastructure faces heat-related efficiency losses and flood damage. As the UK decarbonises, a climate-resilient energy system becomes ever more critical to national security.

Transport

Rail tracks buckle in heat, roads flood and airports face disruption. Adaptation plans must be integrated across all transport modes with clear accountability.

Waste

Landfills face increased flood and fire risk. Hazardous waste sites require risk assessments and enhanced protection as extreme weather events intensify.

Digital and telecoms

Data centres, fibre networks and mobile infrastructure face growing climate risks with cascading consequences for every other sector. Resilience standards and investment are urgently needed.

Land

Agricultural productivity, soil health and biodiversity face major threats from drought, flooding and heat. Land management must integrate both adaptation and nature recovery objectives.

Sea

Sea level rise and coastal erosion threaten communities and infrastructure. A strategic, long-term national coastal adaptation framework is required as current approaches are piecemeal.

Food security

UK food production and global supply chains both face climate stress. Diversification, resilient crops and supply chain transparency are all needed to protect food security.

Economy and finance

Physical climate risk must be integrated into financial regulation, investment decision and insurance markets to avoid systemic economic shocks from climate-related asset losses.

National security and international dimensions

Climate change is a risk multiplier for conflict, migration and supply chain disruption. Climate resilience must be embedded in defence planning and UK international development policy.

Sectoral deep dives

The following sections provide a more detailed look at five infrastructure systems of particular relevance to techUK members. These represent a snapshot of the CCC's recommendations; for the full picture, we encourage members to read the relevant chapters of A Well-Adapted UK directly. If you have questions about any of these themes please contact the techUK team directly.

Water and wastewater Energy Transport Digital and telecoms The CCC's report is the most comprehensive and solution-focused assessment of UK climate risk ever produced. Its central conclusion that the UK is dangerously underprepared, but that we know what to do and can still act cost-effectively, is both a warning and an invitation. The tech sector should read it as both.

The scale of what is required makes clear that government regulation and public investment alone will not be enough. Delivering a well-adapted UK will require the full weight of private sector capability, capital and innovation.