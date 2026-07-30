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A win for young people and techUK: Government boosts technical and vocational education
This week the Prime Minister announced a major shake-up to secondary education, committing to new technical routes in schools for 14-year-olds from 2028. As Mayor of Greater Manchester, the Prime Minister introduced the Manchester Baccalaureate (MBacc) which created a framework for technical education as an alternative to the academic English Baccalaureate (EBacc), and is now taking this approach national.
In addition, government has said it will fully fund youth apprenticeships for growth and skills levy payers who have exhausted their levy funds. And, in order to reduce barriers to vocational and technical training for young people, a further announcement committed to the creation of bursaries of up to £4,500 to address the impact of young people taking up apprenticeships on family Universal Credit payments.
techUK welcomes these proposals, which directly reflect recommendations we have made to government. Our Curriculum and Assessment Review (CAR) response recommended that government explore a vocational-technical pathway at Key Stage 4, giving parity with academic routes and a clear line into training like apprenticeships and T Levels. And we told both the Milburn Review and the Work and Pensions Committee that ensuring the benefits system does not penalise young people through the benefits system for pursuing development opportunities will be key.
Key announcements include:
- 14-year-olds will get earlier access to technical education, skills training, work experience and connections with employers.
- Ofsted will change the way they measure and inspect schools, ensuring they recognise the quality of technical education and the support aimed at preparing young people for work.
- A new bursary, worth up to £4,500 per year per household, will remove a barrier that can otherwise discourage young people from taking up an apprenticeship, helping them build the skills and independence that lead to long-term, well-paid work. The bursary will be funded through the £1 billion additional investment in the Growth and Skills Levy.
- Thousands more college places to expand access to skills and training close to home.
- Free apprenticeship training for all eligible under-25s from August, up to £8,000 in support for SMEs hiring young apprentices, and National Insurance Contributions (NICs) relief for apprentices under 25 will help deliver 50,000 new youth apprenticeships.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/a-win-for-young-people-and-techuk-government-boosts-technical-and-vocational-education.html
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