Monday 27 Mar 2023 @ 09:25
Homeless Link
Printable version

A Year in Review: building capacity, skills, and knowledge of frontline staff and volunteers

Over the last year, Homeless Link’s National Practice Development (NPD) team have focussed on a range of areas

In addition to the above, Homeless Link’s NPD & Members Services teams alongside Shelter have been commissioned by DLUHC to deliver a new 3-year programme which aims to build the capacity, skills, and knowledge of frontline staff and volunteers in England. This blog will summarise some of the resources we’ve delivered for the sector over the last year.

Our work has included a leadership programme, webinars, training, communities of practice, written resources, and a podcast series. We have responded to emerging challenges, listened to what the sector needs and held focus groups to shape our work, all with the goal of aiding staff and volunteers to support people experiencing homelessness.

Across this first year, we have produced resources & learning/training activities that improve knowledge and understanding of:

As we move forward into the next year of the programme, we have used intelligence from our members to identify the following 4 key areas of focus:

  1. Rough Sleeping Interventions
  2. Trauma-Informed Practice
  3. Hot and Cold Severe Weather
  4. Equalities, Diversity & Inclusion

Under each of these themes will come multiple resources, communities of practice, training opportunities, webinars and podcast series. Keep a look out for new resources on our Knowledge Hub and check out upcoming events and training on our website.

Shelter delivers the NHAS training programme which offers free ‘live’ ninety-minute webinars as well as short pre-records and bitesize eLearning courses: make sure you sign up to the NHAS mailing list to hear about their training and resources available.

Channel website: http://www.homelesslink.org.uk

Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/a-year-in-review-building-capacity-skills-and-knowledge-of-frontline-staff-and-volunteers/

Share this article

Latest News from
Homeless Link

‘Making Women Count’ – challenging the systems that keep women’s rough sleeping unseen

27/03/2023 15:05:00

Written by Lucy Campbell, Head of Multiple Disadvantage, Single Homeless Project

Rising rents are blocking people from moving on from homelessness accommodation

22/03/2023 16:20:00

Beverly Munden, Senior Practitioner at BCHA, writes about how rising rents and frozen LHA rates mean supported housing services are struggling to help people move on to independent accommodation.

The Spring Budget: What will it mean for the homelessness sector?

20/03/2023 11:10:00

Policy Manager Cat Tottie analyses the announcements made in the recent Spring Budget and what impact they will have on the homelessness sector.

Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Bill: Update

20/03/2023 10:10:00

Homeless Link Head of Policy Sophie Boobis, provides an update on this proposes legislation

Chronic increase of ‘hidden’ homelessness in the countryside fuelled by cost-of-living crisis, ground-breaking report shows

17/03/2023 11:10:00

Homeless Link was part of a steering group for, and is supporting asks from, a newly released report from academics at the University of Kent and the University of Southampton.

Homeless Link warns of “missed opportunity” in Spring Budget

17/03/2023 09:20:00

On 15/03/23, the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the Government’s spending plans in the Spring Budget. 

Neurodiversity and Homelessness

14/03/2023 16:10:00

This week is Neurodiversity Celebration Week, a worldwide initiative that challenges stereotypes and misconceptions about neurological differences.

Homeless Link joins charity sector call for urgent support

10/03/2023 09:20:00

Homeless Link has signed a joint letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt with NCVO and other leaders across the charity sector. The letter calls for urgent action in next week's budget to help charities deal with increasing demand for their services during the cost of living of crisis and as energy prices spiral.

International Womens Day: Celebrating The Achievements Of Women Who Experience Homelessness

07/03/2023 16:05:00

International Women’s Day is an opportunity  to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness of ongoing discrimination and take action.

On-Demand Webinar: Insights from the UK Government Regulatory Technology Survey and Research Industry trends, expert analysis, peer learnings and more