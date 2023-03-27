A Year in Review: building capacity, skills, and knowledge of frontline staff and volunteers

Over the last year, Homeless Link’s National Practice Development (NPD) team have focussed on a range of areas

In addition to the above, Homeless Link’s NPD & Members Services teams alongside Shelter have been commissioned by DLUHC to deliver a new 3-year programme which aims to build the capacity, skills, and knowledge of frontline staff and volunteers in England. This blog will summarise some of the resources we’ve delivered for the sector over the last year.

Our work has included a leadership programme, webinars, training, communities of practice, written resources, and a podcast series. We have responded to emerging challenges, listened to what the sector needs and held focus groups to shape our work, all with the goal of aiding staff and volunteers to support people experiencing homelessness.

Across this first year, we have produced resources & learning/training activities that improve knowledge and understanding of:

As we move forward into the next year of the programme, we have used intelligence from our members to identify the following 4 key areas of focus:

Rough Sleeping Interventions Trauma-Informed Practice Hot and Cold Severe Weather Equalities, Diversity & Inclusion

Under each of these themes will come multiple resources, communities of practice, training opportunities, webinars and podcast series. Keep a look out for new resources on our Knowledge Hub and check out upcoming events and training on our website.

Shelter delivers the NHAS training programme which offers free ‘live’ ninety-minute webinars as well as short pre-records and bitesize eLearning courses: make sure you sign up to the NHAS mailing list to hear about their training and resources available.