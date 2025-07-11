Think Tanks
A year since the general election, The King's Fund responds to the latest NHS performance data
Danielle Jefferies, Senior Analyst at The King’s Fund, responded to the latest monthly NHS performance data
‘These figures show 62% of people waited under four hours in A&E, when the target is 95%, and the average ambulance response time to conditions such as strokes and heart attacks was nearly 30 minutes, when the standard is 18 minutes. The data also shows that the waiting list for routine care stands at 7.4 million.
‘A year on since the general election, the government has now set out its long-term vision for how it will turn things around in the NHS, including by shifting delivery of more care into the community, a greater focus on prevention and early intervention, and enhancing digital and innovation.
‘The government has also recommitted to its milestone to reduce the number of people waiting longer than 18 weeks to be seen for routine care, such as hip and knee operations, so that by March 2026, 65% of patients will be seen within 18 weeks compared to the current level of 61%. Bringing down large waiting lists has been achieved before in the 2000s; however, the circumstances back then, when the overall waiting list was just over half of what it is now, were quite different to today.
‘The details in the government’s 10 Year Plan for Health are too vague to assess what gradual improvements we will see in data for other important areas, such as how long we will wait in A&E or for an ambulance if someone has a stroke, or for psychological treatments. In the coming months and years, the government will need to be honest with the public over what trade-offs we should expect in the care we receive as it sets about delivering on its planned reforms. Potential forthcoming industrial action can also impact patient care across a wide range of services, affecting how long patients wait and our mental and physical health.’
Notes to editors
- The King’s Fund has published new analysis on the government’s 10 Year Plan for Health, including what it means for patients, staff and leaders, as well as systems and finance.
- The King’s Fund has updated its explainer on the NHS budget and how it has changed over time.
