A programme has been developed to help children and young people to consider futures in construction.

The A465 section 5 and 6 schools engagement programme is aimed at children and young people aged 7 to 21.

Future Valleys Construction (FVC) developed the programme with the help of education professionals.

The programme is a mix of presentations, workshops and site visits. It supports the new curriculum and aims to:

inspire young people to consider a career in the construction industry

promote a range of roles, including STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Maths) roles

give pupils an understanding of the in-demand skills for the future

encourage and help pupils choose the right subjects needed for careers in construction

challenge gender stereotypes within the industry

offer a real-world context that complements classroom learning

provide opportunities to learn about the construction industry

Since its launch in 2021, the programme has:

been delivered to 5 schools

worked with schools in upper Cwm Taf to deliver STEM learning opportunities

worked with Engineering Education Scheme Wales and Merthyr college students. They delivered a design project.

The A465 section 5 and 6 schools engagement programme won the Careers Wales Best Newcomer Award. FVC will take it to more primary and secondary schools in the area over the next 3 years.

Future Valleys Construction continues to engage with south Wales colleges and universities. They want to support students and help them consider careers in construction.

Welsh Government helps to fund apprenticeships into careers like construction. Find an apprenticeship in construction near you.

For more information about this road project, visit A465 section 5 and 6 Dowlais Top to Hirwaun. Follow the A465 section 5 and 6 Facebook and Twitter channels for regular updates.