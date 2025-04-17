Welsh Government
|Printable version
A487 at Newport Pembrokeshire resilient for the future following essential work
The A487 at Newport, Pembrokeshire is now more resilient for the future following the essential work which took place earlier this year.
The road reopened as planned on 3 March after work to replace a defective culvert which crosses underneath the A487 was completed.
The work helps mitigate against the impact of climate change, making the road more resilient for the future and safeguards against unplanned emergency closures which bring disruption to the local community.
The project involved extensive engineering work both on the design and installation of the new culvert system and collaboration between the contractor and a number of stakeholders including Welsh Water, Wales & West Utilities and Openreach to ensure essential services were maintained as the project progressed.
The consequences of not doing the work would have led to a failing culvert, meaning an emergency closure of the road for a substantial period of time. Also, water, sewage and gas pipes, plus telecommunications via fibre optic cables run through the culvert, therefore failure would have damaged these utilities, meaning disruption to water, sewage and gas supplies, plus a cut to telecommunications and internet services. Localised flooding may also have occurred.
The culvert is located within the centre of Newport, therefore the main objective was to replace the structure, whilst minimising disruption to local business, residents, the strategic and local road networks.
A series of options were considered to repair the defect but the only viable option to ensure the long term resilience of the road was to carry out a full replacement of the defective structure.
Consultations took place to identify the least disruptive time of year to carry out the project and as this area of Wales benefits substantially from the tourist trade, the decision was made to complete the works before the start of the tourist season.
During the road closure, the opportunity was also used to carry out additional resurfacing work along the closed length of A487 carriageway to rectify some existing carriageway defects.
Ken Skates said:
I understand the disruption caused by works and I’d like to thank motorists and local residents for their patience whilst the work was taking place. However, it was vital this it was carried out at this time to ensure the road can remain open in the years to come. This is a beautiful part of Wales which attracts many tourists from across the UK and beyond. Therefore, it was important the work was completed before the start of the busy tourist season.
I’d also like to thank the South Wales Trunk Road Agent and their supply chain for their hard work to ensure the project was completed on schedule whilst minimising disruption as far as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/a487-newport-pembrokeshire-resilient-future-following-essential-work
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Ystadau Cymru Awards 202517/04/2025 14:05:00
Our annual Ystadau Cymru Awards are a celebration of successful collaborative asset management across the Welsh public sector.
Health Secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: February and March 202517/04/2025 13:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, responds to the latest NHS Wales performance data.
£26 million to breathe new life into town and city centres across Wales17/04/2025 11:05:00
The Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Placemaking Grant has been extended for a further two years with a substantial £26m of funding being made available to support town centres across Wales.
Wales’ guarantee for the next generation: building a future one opportunity at a time16/04/2025 11:05:00
By Jack Sargeant, Welsh Government Minister for Skills (15 April 2025).
Improved A55 resilience as £30m scheme marks second anniversary16/04/2025 09:05:00
Resilience on the A55 and opportunities for active travel have improved since the £30m Aber Tai’r Meibion scheme was officially opened, almost two years ago.
Thousands discover they qualify for extra financial support15/04/2025 14:05:00
Thousands of people on low incomes across Wales have secured an extra £170m by claiming benefits they didn't know they were entitled to, thanks to free Welsh Government advice services.
Vandalism hotspot transformed into modern businesses park15/04/2025 11:05:00
A North Wales warehouse site which fell into disrepair and became a haven for anti-social behaviour has been transformed into a modern businesses park with Welsh Government support.
Thousands discover they qualify for extra financial support14/04/2025 14:05:00
Thousands of people on low incomes across Wales have secured an extra £170m by claiming benefits they didn't know they were entitled to, thanks to free Welsh Government advice services.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government welcomes £24.5 million investment in Welsh construction project14/04/2025 11:05:00
A property development company based in Cardiff has secured an investment of £17.5 million from the Development Bank of Wales and £7 million from Welsh Government to fund the build of 114 new homes in Tonyrefail. It is the largest ever investment made by the Development Bank.