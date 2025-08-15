WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
AA report on heat conditions exacerbating potholes – LGA response
The AA has released a new report on how heat conditions are exacerbating potholes in the country's roads.
An LGA Spokesperson said:
“Councils take their responsibilities to maintain and upkeep roads seriously. As changing weather patterns impact roads, local government seeks to innovate and find new ways to respond to the issue.
“Local authorities work hard to fix potholes swiftly to prevent people’s journeys from being impeded. However, many factors affect repair rates, from the type of road and traffic levels, to inflation and ongoing pressures from other council services.
“Greater long term funding certainty, with local roads receiving a fairer share of the £24 billion roads fund over the next five years, will enable councils to invest in more preventative treatments. This is needed if we are to begin making headway with the £16.8 billion local roads repair backlog.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - Pride marches on – Durham Pride UK teams up with Durham Miners and trade unions for major fundraiser after council pulls funding15/08/2025 11:05:00
Durham Pride, Durham Miners Association, and the TUC have condemned Durham Council’s decision to axe its charity’s funding for the annual celebration, which has been a fixture in the city for over a decade.
Audit Wales - Lessons for the Welsh Government from £1.6 million loss in Maritime Centre funding15/08/2025 10:05:00
Our report highlights basic failings in the way financial support was managed for the Porthcawl Maritime Centre Project
NHS Confederation - Waiting lists rise despite NHS hard work leading to emergency care improvements14/08/2025 16:20:00
Increasing productivity is going to be vital if the NHS is going to bring down waiting lists long term.
CBI responds to latest GDP data - August 202514/08/2025 12:15:00
CBI has responded to latest GDP data – August 2025.
CBI Scotland responds to GERS figures 2024-2514/08/2025 09:25:00
Michelle Ferguson, Director, CBI Scotland responds to GERS figures 2024-25
UNICEF - Urgent action is needed as humanitarian needs of children and families in As-Sweida continue to surge13/08/2025 15:20:00
The impact of recent violence in Syria’s As-Sweida Governorate in July and early August continues to affect children and families. The violence, which reportedly left at least 22 children killed and 21 more injured, also caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure and further complicated the humanitarian response efforts.
Action needed to support youth employment as labour market continues to cool13/08/2025 14:25:00
As organisations grapple with rising employment costs, the government should refocus its efforts in supporting young people into work
LGA - Transport Select Committee report on state of bus provision – LGA response13/08/2025 13:25:00
The Transport Select Committee has called on Government to reform the way local bus services are funded and adopt a minimum national level service.
NHS Confederation - Community-based social care funding welcomed, but long-term solution needed13/08/2025 12:25:00
The Welsh Government announced £30m funding for local authorities to strengthen community-based social care services and improve hospital discharge.