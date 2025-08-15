AA report on heat conditions exacerbating potholes – LGA response

The AA has released a new report on how heat conditions are exacerbating potholes in the country's roads.

An LGA Spokesperson said:

“Councils take their responsibilities to maintain and upkeep roads seriously. As changing weather patterns impact roads, local government seeks to innovate and find new ways to respond to the issue.

“Local authorities work hard to fix potholes swiftly to prevent people’s journeys from being impeded. However, many factors affect repair rates, from the type of road and traffic levels, to inflation and ongoing pressures from other council services.

“Greater long term funding certainty, with local roads receiving a fairer share of the £24 billion roads fund over the next five years, will enable councils to invest in more preventative treatments. This is needed if we are to begin making headway with the £16.8 billion local roads repair backlog.”