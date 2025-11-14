Abortion Law Review

Publication of independent expert group report

An independent report by an expert group set up to review the current law on abortion in Scotland has been published today.

The Abortion Law Expert Group was commissioned following a Programme for Government commitment for 2023 -24 to independently review the existing law and ensure that abortion services are safe and treated first and foremost as a healthcare matter for women.

The group was chaired by Scotland’s Women’s Health Champion Professor Anna Glasier and brought together lawyers, clinicians, academics, and representatives of women’s organisations to ensure that the voices of people with lived experience were heard. Their work considered current clinical practice, international examples, academic research, and a wide range of stakeholder views from across Scotland.

Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health Jenni Minto said:

“I thank Professor Glasier and all the members of the Expert Group for their work and for their robust consideration of current clinical practice and research. I also welcome the time they have taken to consider a broad range of views from stakeholders across Scotland.

“It is right that we continue to ensure that abortion is treated as a healthcare matter and that women are supported to access safe and timely abortion services.

“The recommendations within the report represent the views of the Expert Group – it is only one part of this review process, and the Scottish Government will now begin its own period of evidence gathering and engagement with a range of stakeholders. We will take time to carefully consider all the findings and respond in due course.”

Chair and Expert Group Professor Anna Glasier said:

“I am extremely pleased to see that the Expert Group’s report on the law on abortion has been published today. The Group worked incredibly hard, and benefitted greatly from the input and expertise of a wide range of stakeholders, to develop evidence-based, balanced recommendations.

“The report demonstrates the Group’s view that it is time for an abortion law that reflects the reality of current clinical practice where abortions are safely provided in the best interests of women.

“It is now for the Scottish Government to consider these recommendations and carry out the further engagement required to come to a decision on legislative proposals. I look forward to hearing the Government’s views in due course."

Background

Review of Abortion Law in Scotland Expert Group Report - gov.scot