Abortion service protection zones in place in England and Wales
Safe access zones are now in force around abortion clinics in England and Wales to protect women accessing these services.
Women accessing abortion services will be better protected from harassment or distress as protection zones come into force around abortion clinics, the government has confirmed.
From today, a 150-metre boundary will be in place around all clinics and hospitals offering abortion services known as a ‘safe access zone’.
Within these boundaries it is now a criminal offence to intentionally or recklessly:
- influence any person’s decision to access or facilitate abortion services at an abortion clinic
- obstruct any person from accessing or facilitating abortion services at an abortion clinic
- cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person in connection with a decision to access, provide or facilitate abortion services at an abortion clinic
Police and prosecutors will consider each case individually based on the evidence. However, this could include:
- handing out anti-abortion leaflets
- protesting against abortion rights
- shouting at individuals attempting to access abortion services
This could also cover prayer, including:
- silent prayer
- holding vigils
- any behaviour where someone is intentionally trying to – or recklessly acting in a way that might – influence a person accessing the service
Anyone found guilty of breaking the new laws will face an unlimited fine.
The Crown Prosecution Service has published guidance today, alongside further information from the College of Policing, setting out how the police and prosecutors should approach enforcing the new offence. While operational decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis, this new guidance will ensure there is clarity and consistency across the country.
Crime and Policing Minister, Dame Diana Johnson said:
Access to healthcare is a fundamental right. Access to abortion services is a matter of healthcare. I’m confident that the safeguards we have put in place today will have a genuine impact in helping women feel safer and empowered to access the vital services they need.
Safeguarding Minister, Jess Phillips said:
Getting this measure up and running as soon as possible has been one of our priorities and I am proud of everyone involved in getting us here. The idea that any woman is made to feel unsafe or harassed for accessing health services, including abortion clinics, is sickening. This stops today.
The measure applies to any clinics and private hospitals that are approved under the Abortion Act 1967, and for any NHS hospital that has given notification in the current or previous calendar year that it has carried out abortions.
Safe access zones were introduced through the Public Order Act 2023, following a free vote in Parliament that received cross-party support.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/abortion-service-protection-zones-in-place-in-england-and-wales
