Think Tanks
|Printable version
Above-target inflation should not delay the next rate cut, says IEA Economics Fellow
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on new data which show that the rate of inflation remained at 2.2% in August
“The latest UK inflation data were probably not good enough to tip the balance towards an interest rate cut this week, but the case for another move remains strong.
“The headline rate held at 2.2% in August, sticking above the MPC’s 2% target. The core rate (excluding food and energy) rose from 3.3% to 3.6%, led by a renewed surge in services inflation from 5.2% to 5.6%.
“However, most of the pick up reflected a jump in air fares, which are volatile from year to year depending on the timing of school holidays. Services inflation is also still lower than anticipated in the Bank’s latest Monetary Policy Report. There is little sign of the ‘wage-price’ spiral that some on the MPC fear.
“Headline inflation may spike in the autumn due to the increase in domestic energy bills, but the Bank has already signalled that it will look past this temporary effect.
“The bigger picture is that the economy is slowing again, the labour market is cooling, and interest rates are higher than necessary to continue bearing down on inflation.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Adam Smith Inst - Overton Window: Policies for a Better Britain23/09/2024 10:05:00
Dr Madsen Pirie calls on politicians to embrace bold, innovative solutions to reverse Britain’s decline including abolishing the Town and Country Planning Act, moving to an Australian-style healthcare system,and scrapping inheritance tax.
Adam Smith Inst - End the UK’s Reliance on Mass Migration and Make Immigration System More Selective20/09/2024 12:15:00
End the UK’s dependence on low-skilled migration and move to a highly selective immigration system by investing in automation, capping visas and seeking out the best talent from across the world.
JRF calls for government to end uncertainty over LHA at the Budget20/09/2024 11:15:00
JRF is calling on the government to urgently assess Local Housing Allowance's inadequacy and volatility at the upcoming Budget.
IFS - Health-related benefit claims have risen substantially across every part of England and Wales – but there is little evidence of similar trends in other countries20/09/2024 10:15:00
How do post-COVID claimants of health-related benefits compare with pre-COVID claimants? Where in the UK are they? How do other countries compare?
Replace the NHS to save lives, says new IEA paper20/09/2024 09:15:00
Reforming the National Health Service into a social health insurance (SHI) system could boost UK health outcomes to European levels.
The King's Fund - Embracing hope, navigating challenges and inspiring change19/09/2024 11:20:00
It would be hard to reflect on the two days of The King’s Fund’s annual conference without mentioning a certain special guest. Sir Keir Starmer was a surprise addition to the conference agenda, joining us on the second day to deliver his first health and care speech since taking office following the publication of the Darzi review.
The King's Fund- Malnutrition – the ‘Pandora’s box’ of health care we try not to open18/09/2024 15:20:00
Malnutrition is arguably the biggest health risk we rarely think about.
IPPR - Cross-party Commission concludes three-year enquiry with bold plan for 21st century health18/09/2024 13:20:00
A comprehensive plan for a modern 21st century health creation system has been unveiled today in a major report aimed at kick starting a once-in-a-generation rethink of national health policy, to revitalise both wellbeing and the UK economy.