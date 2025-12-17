Abuse victims to get specialist NHS support

Government announces a raft of changes to NHS services to support victims and survivors of abuse

A new referral service to connect victims with specialist help through their GP, and up to £50 million of therapeutic support for child victims of sexual abuse

The full power of the state will be deployed in the largest crackdown on violence perpetrated against women and girls in British history

Victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence across England will get better support through the NHS, and child sexual abuse survivors will have access to specialist, trauma-informed care backed by up to £50 million, under a raft of initiatives to transform how the health service responds to violence against women and girls and child sexual abuse.

As part of the government’s Violence against Women and Girls strategy due to be launched later this week, the full power of the state will be deployed in the largest crackdown on violence perpetrated against women and girls in British history.

Devastatingly, in the last year alone, one in every eight women was a victim of domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking.

The NHS often has first eyes on victims of domestic and child sexual abuse, but not enough routes to directly support them. These changes will help victims and survivors get the support and treatment they need as the government looks to halve violence against women and girls.

A new national NHS initiative will ensure there are dedicated referral services for women and girls affected by violence and abuse in every area of England by 2029, ending the postcode lottery where support depends on where you live.

This Steps to Safety initiative will connect patients to specialist domestic abuse and sexual violence services within their local area through their GP. Training will be offered to GP practice staff in all regions so they can better identify and respond to domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The VAWG strategy sets out how the government will stop violence before it starts by challenging misogyny and promoting healthy relationships, apprehend abusers by putting specialist rape and sexual assault teams in every police force, and support victims and survivors through services like these.

It also sets out key measures to tackle child sexual abuse. Under a separate measure being brought in, child sexual abuse survivors will also have access to specialist, trauma-informed care in one place as the multi-agency Child House model expands to all NHS regions in England, backed by up to £50 million.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said:

Victims and survivors of abuse need more than promises – they need change. No child should also face their darkest moment alone or be forced to relive their trauma repeatedly to multiple professionals. As a service that often has first eyes on abuse victims, the NHS plays a vital role in supporting and treating victims. These changes will put victims first, making sure they have specialist care and reliable support when they need it most.

Healthcare professionals already encounter many survivors through routine appointments. As part of the Steps to Safety service, a specialist support worker will be made available across groups of general practices to support GP staff and ensure victims and survivors are connected with local specialist services.

Unlike Steps to Safety, the Child House model focuses mainly on supporting child victims of sexual abuse specifically, regardless of gender. Each Child House model will be designed around the child’s needs, with specially trained staff who understand trauma. Services include therapeutic support, advocacy and ongoing care that continues long after initial intervention. Children only need to share their experiences once, rather than reliving difficult moments through repeated interviews with different agencies.

Currently, there is just one Child House in England – the Lighthouse, serving North London. This expansion tackles this inequality, ensuring children and young people nationwide can access a high standard of care and support.

The up to £50 million funding to expand Child House models marks a significant step in delivering against recommendation 16 from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, which called for better support for victims of child sexual abuse.

Jess Phillips, Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls said:

This government has declared violence against women and girls a national emergency. For too long, these crimes have been considered a fact of life. That’s not good enough. We will halve it in a decade. This government is ensuring victims and survivors are better supported and given a chance to heal.

NSPCC CEO, Chris Sherwood said:

This is a momentous day for child victims and survivors of sexual abuse. Specialist support can be life-changing for children, but we know many are currently unable to access the services they need in their communities. That’s why we strongly welcome the government’s commitment to significantly invest in Child Houses – which provide access to police, forensics, therapy, and advocacy in one place. All children deserve lifesaving, wrap-around support to help them rebuild their lives after sexual abuse. We know that when police, health, social care, and the third sector come together under one roof, it can transform children’s lives. We stand ready to work with the government to ensure Child Houses are rolled out quickly and effectively across the country, so children’s needs are put at the centre of their own recovery.

Chief Executive of NAPAC, Gabrielle Shaw, added:

This is a landmark package from the government, and it reflects what survivors have long called for - access and care that doesn’t depend on your postcode. Steps to Safety could be transformative, helping GPs to spot abuse sooner and connect women and girls to specialist support quickly, wherever they live. The expansion of the Child House model is also especially powerful. NAPAC has heard from thousands of survivors of childhood abuse who describe how deeply retraumatizing it was to be passed from service to service, repeating their story in different places to different professionals. A child-centred, one-roof model that brings police, health, social care, and specialist charities together is a clear move towards safer disclosure, faster support, and better long-term healing and recovery.

The investment reflects the government’s determination to tackle Violence Against Women and Girls through the health system. In the year to March 2025, around 3.8 million people aged 16 and over experienced domestic abuse in England and Wales.

The initiatives follow the appointment of Jess Asato MP as the government’s VAWG Adviser on health, and an investment of £550 million for the Victims Support Fund.

In February, this government launched Raneem’s Law, embedding domestic abuse specialists in 999 control rooms in the first five police forces. More than 1,000 victims have been protected through Domestic Abuse Protection Orders since their rollout last year.

The government is also providing £20 million in funding this financial year for a range of specialist organisations who provide vital support to victims.