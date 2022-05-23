Attorney General's Office
Abusive partner receives increased prison sentence following hearing at the Court of Appeal
Luke Lyndsay will serve a longer prison sentence for abusing two partners in two separate relationships.
A London man who was abusive in relationships with two women has received an increased prison sentence after the Solicitor General Alex Chalk, QC MP, referred his case to the Court of Appeal.
Luke Lyndsay, 25, abused two partners in two separate relationships.
Lyndsay acted violently towards the first victim, choking her and stabbing her in the hand. He also exhibited controlling and coercive behaviour against her, which included excessively aggressive behaviour, controlling what she wore and restricting her social media use.
In another relationship, Lyndsay deliberately damaged the victim’s possessions and repeatedly threatened her with violence. He acted violently against the victim on multiple occasions, including throwing dinner plates at her, with one incident leaving a permanent scar on the victim’s arm. On one occasion Lyndsay also took an explicit video of the victim without her knowledge before he shared it via social media without her consent.
On 28 February 2022 Lyndsay was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months’ imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court for offences carried out during both of the relationships. He was also made subject to a lifetime restraining order against both of the victims.
The Solicitor General referred the original sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme because he believed it did not reflect the severity of the abuse.
On 18 May the Court of Appeal found Lyndsay’s sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to 6 years’ imprisonment.
Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC MP recently said:
Luke Lyndsay’s physical and mental abuse of two separate partners was both shameful and shocking. I welcome the decision of the Court of Appeal to increase the sentence, and to send a clear message that those who abuse their partners can expect to feel the full force of the law.
